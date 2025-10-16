Rotherham United's Reece James. Picture: Jim Brailsford

REECE James is fighting to be fit for this weekend and to play his part in Rotherham United’s bid to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

The left-back, who has been operating as a wing-back this season, went off at the interval during the 2-1 triumph at Northampton Town five days ago and is being assessed by the club's medical staff.

His problem – a tight hamstring – isn't a major concern, but Saturday's visit to AESSEAL New York Stadium of Leyton Orient may come too soon for him.

“We're monitoring him,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “It's nothing too serious.

“It's a bit of a race against time for him. If he comes through, great; if he doesn't, then he'll 100 per cent be back for Barnsley (the following week).

James has appeared in every League One match this term and only goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has more third-tier minutes under his belt than the 31-year-old.

He has also featured twice in the Carabao Cup and scored a late winner in the 3-2 Vertu Trophy victory over Oldham Athletic on October 7 after coming on as a half-time substitute when his team were 2-0 behind.

“Jamo has already played a hell of a lot of games this season – a few more than I might have liked,” Hamshaw said. “I didn't really want to bring him on against Oldham the other night, but I felt I had to. He made a big impact.”

Rotherham could climb out of the bottom four if they manage a positive result against 13th-placed Orient following a draw against Bradford City and the wins over Oldham and Northampton.

Meanwhile, there is still no exact date for the return to training of striker Josh Kayode who has been sidelined since receiving a knock to the knee against Stockport County nearly a month ago.

“He's taking a little bit more time than I - and he - would have liked,” Hamshaw said. “He's having another injection in his knee. We're hoping that, once that has taken effect, he will be good to go.”

The boss is optimistic that the 25-year-old will rejoin his teammates outdoors at Roundwood next week, but he added: ”We're not certain yet.”