The 25-year-old, a key figure in last season's Championship survival mission, returned to the side just over a fortnight ago after a near-five-month absence with a hamstring injury and has played well since his comeback.

The centre-half was substituted late on in yesterday's 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers that left bottom club Rotherham 16 points shy of safety this term with only 12 matches of the campaign left.

“Cameron had to come off with his achilles,” boss Leam Richardson said. “We'll see about that.”

Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

There is no news as yet how serious, or otherwise, the problem is and Humphreys will be checked out by the physios when the players report for training at Roundwood in the morning.

If the former Manchester City youngster is confined to the treatment room it will be a severe blow to Rotherham, with next Saturday's visit of derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday to AESSEAL New York Stadium on the horizon.

The Millers are virtually certain to go down but a victory over the Owls - who won the Hillsborough encounter 2-0 in October - would bring a welcome lift to spirits to the camp.

Meanwhile, Richardson hinted that he hasn't been happy with the condition of some members of the injury-hit squad he inherited from sacked manager Matt Taylor in December.