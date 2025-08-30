Injury concern over Rotherham United hot-shot Martin Sherif
The Everton teenager became an instant crowd favourite when he scored on his debut last week at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
However, things didn't go as well for him in the South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers today and he didn't appear for the second half of a 1-0 defeat after complaining of a hamstring issue.
The 19-year-old, who had troubled the home defence while he was on the pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium, will be assessed by medical staff at the Millers' Roundwood base.
When asked this afternoon about the youngster's prospects of being fit for next Saturday's league clash with Exeter City, manager Matt Hamshaw replied: "I've got no idea at this minute."
Rotherham have been hit by injuries all through pre-season and into the new third-tier campaign and will be desperately hoping for good news about Sherif's condition.
They went into the lunch-time kick-off without the services of centre-halves Lenny Agbaire (bone bruising) and Sean Raggett (quad), midfielders
Kian Spence (hamstring tendon) and Josh Benson (foot) and frontmen Sam Nombe (hamstring) and Josh Kayode (knee).
Hamshaw continued: "Martin had a bit of a tight hamstring so we brought him off. That seems to be a bit of the story of how it's going at the minute.
"He just said that he felt it. He's a young lad who is going to have an outstanding career. He probably doesn't know his body well enough yet.
"We obviously wanted him to carry on because I think that he and Kion (Etete) are a handful up front. And he's a goal threat. He knows where the back of the net is. We certainly missed him in the second half."