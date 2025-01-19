Rotherham United midfielder Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SHAUN McWilliams is facing time on the sidelines after limping out of Rotherham United's League One clash with Charlton Athletic at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The midfield man, a regular starter during the Millers' six-match unbeaten run, lasted for only 19 minutes of yesterday’s 4-2 victory that pushed Steve Evans' side to within three points of the top 10.

The summer signing, who was replaced by Cohen Bramall, picked up a hamstring injury that will rule him out of next Saturday's trip to Burton Albion and maybe for several matches beyond.

McWilliams will be assessed and scanned tomorrow at the club's Roundwood training complex.

“We'll have to take it on the chin,” manager Evans said. “He's become a big player for us. The medical team think it's more of a tightness than a strain.”

Evans says he hopes that the player's absence will stretch to “only a week or two”, but there is a possibility that the 26-year-old's period in the treatment room could turn out to be longer.

McWilliams had hit top form in recent weeks following his move from Northampton Town and his mobility and ability to run with the ball had played a part in Rotherham's strong start to 2025.

Bramall, who found himself out of favour throughout December, turned in an excellent performance as a substitute and is likely to start against Burton.

“We've been really impressed in the last few games how well Cohen has played when he's come on to the pitch,” Evans said. “It was a simple decision to introduce him when Shaun wasn't quite right. He made a big difference.”

Meanwhile, the Millers welcomed Shaun Raggett back to the squad, with the centre-half making a late appearance off the bench after being out for seven weeks with a knee issue.

“He won some big headers and important interceptions in those last 10/15 minutes,” Evans said.

“Charlton have got some big boys up there and they shell the ball into them. There's not too much football there.

“They will have been disappointed to see Shaun come on because he's notorious for winning headers.”