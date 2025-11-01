Match action from the Rotherham United v Swindon Town game. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Matt Hamshaw refused to use a mounting injury list as an excuse for today's first-round FA Cup exit, saying that Rotherham United had ‘let themselves down’.

The League One Millers' casualty count is running into double figures and they were beaten 2-1 in extra time by ten-man Swindon Town from the division below at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Even more injuries were picked up along the way as defenders Hamish Douglas and Reece James were forced to come off, leaving the manager with real selection concerns in the build-up to next Tuesday's third-tier home date with Burton Albion.

“I'm hugely disappointed,” Hamshaw said. “I didn't think we were at our best and thought Swindon fully deserved the win. I was particularly disappointed with our second half. At half-time, we could have been three or four up and we didn't capitalise on that.

“We came out after the break almost with a little bit of complacency, which I'm not best pleased about.”

Rotherham took an early lead through Sam Nombe who struck within five minutes of his first start since an August 9hamstring tear.

The visitors scored a deserved 73rd-minute equaliser courtesy of OIlie Palmer and bagged a winner deep into extra time through Darren Oldaker after having Aaron Drinan sent off for punching Dan Gore.

Because of the Millers' defensive crisis, Jordan Hugull had to be deployed as an emergency centre-back for much of the match and he thought he had put his team in front before Swindon's late clincher but his header was ruled out for a push.

“In extra time, not a lot happened,” Hamshaw said. “I thought we were a little bit unlucky that Hugill's goal was ruled out. However, did we deserve to win the game in extra time? I'm not sure that we did.

“We were obviously trying to fill holes everywhere at the end. A couple of players pulled out in training yesterday, so we're waiting to see what that is. It was quite evident to see we were short at the back.

“By the end, there were a lot of academy graduates on the pitch. That doesn't make losing the game feel any better. I was desperate to win. I just thought we'd let ourselves down a little bit.”

Players who were unavailable for the tie because of fitness issues included full/back centre-back Joe Rafferty,centre-halves Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste, Sean Raggett Lenny Agbaire and Thomas Holmes, midfielders Kian Spence, Josh Benson and Liam Kelly and attackers Marvin Kaleta, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode.

Swindon boss Ian Holloway said: “I was delighted with some of the football we played. All in all, I thought that was a fantastic performance away from home against a team that’s won five games in a row.

“With ten men, to do that ... the dressing room is buzzing. We didn’t let their goal affect us, we kept going. We've managed to get through and I am really pleased for the lads.”