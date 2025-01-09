AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM United's opponents this weekend are set to be without a number of players as they head to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Tenth-placed Bolton Wanderers come calling in S60 on Saturday looking to close the four-point gap between them and a play-off spot.

A trio of their men are in the treatment room while a fourth has been laid low by sickness.

Centre back Chris Forino has a hamstring problem, midfield duo Josh Sheehan and Kyle Dempsey have knee issues and striker Victor Adeboyejo is ill with a virus.

In their ranks is a figure familiar to Millers followers, Jordi Osei-Tutu.

The winger had a five-month loan spell at New York in 2022, making 16 appearances and helping the club win promotion to the Championship.

He famously scored the stoppage-time equaliser at Wembley that allowed Rotherham to go on and beat Sutton United in the Papa Johns Trophy Final.

The 26-year-old left parent club Arsenal at the end of that season and he joined Bolton last summer after a spell with German side Bochum.

Saturday's clash had originally been scheduled for November 16 but was postponed because of international call-ups in the Trotters camp.

ONE TO WATCH

Aaron Collins started out at Newport County and had to work at McDonald's to help pay his travel costs. He went to Wolves, then Morecambe, Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers before signing for Bolton Wanderers last January for an undisclosed fee. This term, the 27-year-old has scored 12 goals in 31 appearances. His 367 career outings have brought 83 goals.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: WLLDWD

Bolton: LDLWLW

Bolton lost 2-1 at Mansfield Town on New Year’s Day then won 2-1 at Exeter City last Saturday.

RECENT MEETINGS

Jan 1 2022, League One: Millers 2 Bolton 1

Michael Smith 2

Sep 18 2021, League One: Bolton 0 Millers 2

Ben Wiles 2

Sep 14, 2019, League One: Millers 6 Bolton 1

Wiles, Freddie Ladapo 2, Carlton Morris 2, Jake Hastie

Dec 26 2018, Championship: Bolton 2 Millers 1

Will Vaulks

OPPOSITION BOSS

Ian Evatt had a long playing career, making close to 600 appearances as a centre-half, mainly for Chesterfield and Blackpool. His first managerial job was with Barrow whom he guided out of the National League in 2020. Bolton paid compensation to take him from Barrow and he led them to League Two promotion in his first season. The 43-year-old has since twice taken them to the League One play-offs.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Alan Young made the EFL list in 2018 after three years in the National League. Saturday's contest will the first time he has taken charge of the Millers. In 14 matches this term he has shown 72 yellow cards and one red. From Swindon, he is chief executive of the Bedfordshire FA. In 2021, he forgot to play four minutes of first-half stoppage time in a Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United FA Cup tie and added it to the second half instead.

THE ODDS

Both teams are 8/5 to win while a draw is 12/5. In 43 contests between the sides since 1960, there have been 20 wins for Rotherham and nine for Bolton.