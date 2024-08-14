Rotherham United attacker Joe Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United players Joe Hungbo and Joe Rafferty are nursing injuries as Rotherham United prepare for the visit of Bristol Rovers and former manager Matt Taylor on Saturday.

Attacker Hungbo suffered an ankle knock in the League One opening-day loss at Exeter City last weekend while right-back Rafferty picked up a groin issue in the same game.

Neither made the squad for Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra but the Millers are optimistic that both will be in the frame when old boss Taylor returns to AESSEAL New York for the first time since his November sacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They should hopefully be okay,” said Rotherham manager Steve Evans after naming only seven substitutes instead of the permitted nine against the Alex.

Rotherham United attacker Joe Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford

He revealed that injury problems had prevented him from including some of the club's young players on the bench.

“Ben Hatton's got a knock, Jake Hull's got a knock, Ciaran McGuckin's not available,” he said.

“It would have been a wonderful opportunity for young Ben who got me off my seat and the kop off their seats when he last played (in the Doncaster Rovers friendly on August 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People say we've got a big squad but when a few go out we are down to the seven subs.”

Centre-half Zak Jules is nearing a return after his absence for the first two matches of the season.

“He's close,” Evans said. “He was ill and had a wee niggle at the same time. The medical team are telling me he's hopefully on the grass on Thursday.”

A couple of players were struggling in the second half against Crewe but the squad came through the first-round tie unscathed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're pleased with that,” Evans said. “I thought there was a problem when Christ Tiehi went down but he was just cramping up in his hamstrings and groins. The decision of the medical team was to get him off. I've spoken to him and he says he'll be fine.

“Shaun McWilliams cramped up as well. It's the longest he's played at that intensity since he joined us in the summer. It's different playing Doncaster in a testimonial to playing in the cup against Crewe who are a good side.”