Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has spoken of the challenge he faces as he seeks to strengthen his Rotherham United squad in the closing stages of the transfer window following a spate of injuries that has left the club without the services of six senior players.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers were already without four men for yesterday's League One clash at Stevenage and lost two more during the 1-0 loss as strike duo Sam Nombe and Kion Etete limped out of proceedings in the second half.

The new boss is hoping to be busy before the September 1 11pm close of business but is operating on less funding than predecessor Steve Evans did a year ago when Rotherham spent at their highest-ever level for a third-tier campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw, who has made ten signings so far and seen several men from last season leave, said of his squad numbers: "We're not down to the absolute minimum but we're getting really near to it.

“I'm going to have to manipulate the group around. We've brought in the players we have, but I don't think we've replaced in a couple of areas.

“Now that we've got these injuries, it's difficult. But at the same time I'm well aware where we sit financially as a club. We can't go out and spend masses of money. We've done our best to get it down a bit during the summer.”

The Millers invested heavily 12 months ago in the hope of a promotion push that never materialised and need to be more circumspect this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have brought in players on smaller wages and have significantly lowered the average age of the group.

Nombe and Etete have joined a crowded treatment room that also includes midfielders Kian Spence and Josh Kayode, centre-forward Josh Kayode and wing-back Marvin Kaleta.

Hamshaw re-emphasised his priority positions in the final three weeks of the window.

“I've spoken openly about the areas we're looking to strengthen,” he said. “Sean Raggett coming back helps but we still need another centre-half. We need another centre-forward as well. That becomes even more important if Sam and Kion are going to be out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, Jordan Hugill and youngster Ciaran McGuckin, who came on as a late substitute for Etete against Stevenage, are the only available frontmen.

“Last season when I came in, we had (Mallik) Wilks, (Jonson) Clarke-Harris, Hugill and Nombe,” Hamshaw said. “And Kayode was fit. We had five strikers.

“It's good experience for McGuckin, but we need experienced strikers who know where the back of the net is at this level. That doesn't mean that Ciaran doesn't. But we can't be relying on him week in, week out.”

The manager's selection options for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first-round tie at League Two are severely reduced and untried youngsters may be required to fill out the bench.

“The team will be the 11 who are walking,” Hamshaw said.