ROTHERHAM United’s six-match unbeaten run came to an end today as they were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first-round stage by opponents from the division below at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The League One Millers, who’d gone into the tie on the back of five straight wins, succumbed to fourth-tier Swindon Town in extra time.

The visitors were a man short because of a dismissal but manufactured a winner with just five minutes remaining.

It’s the second year in succession that Rotherham have fallen at the opening hurdle against a League Two side and they could have done without the extra 30 minutes when they have an important league fixture against Burton coming up on Tuesday.

They started with a makeshift side and things grew worse during the encounter because of injuries.

Sam Nombe scored after only five minutes and the Millers dominated the first half but, overall, ten-man Swindon deserved their victory.

Rotherham swept in front and it was all down to the man who had made the starting 11 for the first time since tearing his hamstring on August 9.

Joe Powell played the ball down the line to Nombe who cut in from the left, beating men on his way, to drill the ball beyond Swindon goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

It was a fine individual effort, and by the 20-minute mark the hitman had twice gone close to extending the home side's advantage.

Dan Gore released him with an inch-perfect pass and he fired just wide. Then Powell hung a cross in the air and the striker's header came back off the bar.

Swindon's Gavin Kilkenny had forced a sharp save out of Cameron Dawson from 20 yards, but Rotherham were the dominant side and continued to open up the visitors.

Much of New York was closed for the contest and home fans were housed in a section of the East Stand and in a half-full kop. Around 800 Swindon supporters had made the long trip north and they were making themselves heard further down the east touchline.

Ar'jany Martha worked himself into a good position and only the reflexes of Ripley kept the scoreline down.

Dawson kept out a Paul Glatzel shot at his near post and the Millers headed in at the break with an advantage that should have been greater.

The Millers were hit by injuries to such an extent that they had no recognised senior centre-half in their squad. They were also two short in the dugout as they named seven substitutes instead of the permitted nine.

There was better news up front, with Nombe looking like he'd never been away and fit-again Martin Sherif taking one of the spots on the bench.

A makeshift backline saw Denzel Hall and Reece James either side of young Hamish Douglas.

Soon after the restart, Glatzel again tested Dawson who beat away the Swindon's man's volley.

Rotherham's keeper was suddenly becoming a busy man as he thwarted Glatzel once more and then, with the assistance of Hall, kept Ollie Palmer's follow-up away from goal.

Douglas had acquitted himself well and it was a shame to see him go off injured and centre-forward Jordan Hugill have to be pressed into emergency centre-back duties.

The Millers were coming under increasing pressure and Aaron Drinan had a header brilliantly turned away by Dawson and, seconds later, missed badly with a second one.

A goal for the visitors wasn't long in coming, however, and Ollie Palmer bagged a deserved equaliser from close range in the 73rd minute.

Further trouble afflicted the home team’s defence when James also had to depart with an injury, to be replaced by teenager Harrison Duncan.

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan rattled the bar with an 88th-minute header while, at the other end, Duncan came close to a moment of stoppage-time glory when he hooked Martha’s cross just wide.

Dawson made his umpteenth save, on this occasion from Darren Oldaker, before Town went down to ten men in the eighth minute of added time when Drinan saw red for punching Gore in the chest.

There were no more real sights of goal until the second period of extra time when Dean Gardner clipped Powell’s low cross the wrong side of the woodwork and Dawson spread himself to keep out an Ehibhatiomhan shot.

In the 115th minute, Oldaker produced a touch of quality to give himself the space to find the bottom corner from the edge of the area and send the visitors through.

An afternoon that began with so much Millers promise had ended in misery.

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Denzel Hall, Hamish Douglas (Jack Holmes 59), Reece James (Harrison Duncan 77); Shaun McWilliams, Dru Yearwood (James Clarke 102), Dan Gore, Joe Powell; Sam Nombe (Martin Sherif 59, Dean Gardner 102), Jordan Hugill, Ar'Jany Martha. Subs not used: Ted Cann, Max Truswell.

Swindon (3-4-2-1): Connor Ripley; Will Wright, Ollie Clarke, Tom Wilson-Brown (Jamie Knight-Lebel H-T); Joe Snowdon (Billy Bodin 80), Tom Nicols (Princewill Ehibhatiomhan 71), Gavin Kilkenny (Adam Murphy 104), Billy Kirkman (Darren Oldaker H-T); Paul Glatzel, Aaron Drinan; Ollie Palmer (Joel McGregor 115). Subs not used: Lewis Ward, Filozofe Mabete, James Ball.

Goals: Nombe 5 (Rotherham); Palmer 73, Oldaker 115 (Swindon)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 3,351 (864)