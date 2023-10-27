You can see how you end up with a late postponement that surprises nobody, and upsets everyone.

​​IF we could somehow capture the heat of opposition fans’ anger every time we postpone a game, we could easily thaw every frozen pitch and dry up every wet patch of ground.

Flashback to the Cardiff City game: Remember when we summoned a Biblical rainstorm?

In some ways, I wish I supported the club that they accuse us of being.

One that can predict weather conditions and impact with complete accuracy (even if, naughty people that we are, we then keep that knowledge a secret).

One that can conjure up a global pandemic as a sneaky trick to deny Peterborough promotion.

One that can magically create a sudden deluge to prevent Cardiff from taking three points off us (for a couple of months).

I’ll tell you what: a club with that kind of mystical power would be able to do something about the fact we have a squad with hamstrings made of tissue paper. It might be able to go into a match with more than one central defender available at least once a season.

But we’re not that club. And we’re more often sinned against than sinners.

It’s not hard to imagine what happened on the day we were supposed to play Ipswich.

The club would fixate on the pitch, especially after Cardiff. They’d probably be quietly satisfied as the deluge hurled down and the water drained away.

Meanwhile, the Don swelled and swelled. It drowned the railway station. By lunchtime, at the very least there’d be a few worried glances being exchanged in the New York Stadium offices.

But what could they do? Ever tried calling off an under-14s game in the 83rd division of the Sheffield and Hallamshire League? League officials exist to make it difficult.

George’s dad getting lost on the way to an away fixture with a car containing half the team won’t cut it.

The pitch resembling a ploughed field at 8:30am in the morning of a 10:30am kick-off is interesting, but no way determinative.

Try calling off a Football League fixture, especially one on Sky, when everything that’s under your control (the pitch, the stadium) is fine. Unless someone in authority tells you can’t play, you’re playing.

Could they have called it off earlier? Maybe. But then, if Don Street wasn’t under water at 7:40pm, who’s on the hook when the game doesn’t take place?

You can see how you end up with a late postponement that surprises nobody, and upsets everyone.