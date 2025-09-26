Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw surveyed the lowly league position and the huge casualty count that has hit Rotherham United in the early stages of the 2025/26 campaign and declared that fortunes will soon change.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21st-placed Millers travel to Mansfield Town tomorrow seeking to register their first points on the road and have major problems up front where they are set to be without record signing Sam Nombe, Josh Kayode and new boys Martin Sherif and Kion Etete because of injuries.

Manager Hamshaw was hoping for a better start to the League One season as he seeks to rebuild the club following a transfer window of 13 new recruits but still believes there is reason for optimism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, I'm not sitting here saying that everything is rosy in the garden at this moment,” he said. “However, I can see the seeds that we've planted and I can see things developing in training and combinations coming together.

“Every time we put those combinations together, we have an injury or we have something that happens that knocks us out of our stride. That's been the frustrating thing for me."

The bad luck extends to the defence, with centre-halves Thomas Holmes and Sean Raggett in the treatment room for prolonged spells and Lenny Agbaire only just returning after a six-week absence.

“We're eight games in,” Hamshaw said. “We haven't been able to field a team that includes a lot of the players we brought in over the summer. We are trying to do things and change things. I know it will turn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Hugill is the only available senior centre-forward and, with so many attackers out of action, Hamshaw is calling for players in other positions to step up and contribute.

“We need goals from all areas,” he said. “Obviously, you obviously look straight at your strikers first. Everybody knows the problems that we've had in that area injury-wise.

“Jordan's ploughing a bit of a lone furrow up there, putting his body through all sorts at the moment. We don't have the options that we need up top. We need a bit of help. The midfielders need to chip in.”

Historically, Rotherham have been a feared set-play side, but they haven't scored from a corner or free-kick since last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that our set-pieces have dropped off a little bit,” Hamshaw said. “We need more aggression on them. They're one of things that we've wanted to re-emphasise this week in training.

“We want to get back to the basics about getting the ball into the back of the net – getting people in dangerous areas and getting shots off. At the moment, we're getting caught out decision-making-wise. That happens when lads have got a bit of a lack of confidence in front of goal.”

The likelihood is that the Millers, who favour a two-pronged frontline, will switch from their usual 3-1-4-2 formation against Mansfield.

“We'll probably be changing personnel and shape this weekend,” Hamshaw confirmed. “We hope that that has an effect. We need to be more positive, certainly in the final third.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A positive result on their travels would do much to lift the Millers camp and the boss has been reminding his players of periods of dominance they enjoyed at Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon.

“It's not all doom and gloom,” he said. “We've had some positive passages of play. We've been on the front foot at certain times. I don't think we've scored enough goals when we've been on top. That always causes issues. We have to be a lot more clinical.”