Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

COHEN Bramall won the pre-season battle for a Rotherham United starting role ... and that's when his troubles began.

The left-back had just spent two seasons as a Millers Championship regular, he'd got the edge on summer signing Reece James, he was in the team for August 10 League One opening day at Exeter City.

But he took it for granted.

“The first game at Exeter, I was nowhere near what I was capable of,” he said. “That's the game where I got complacent.”

Suddenly, he found himself playing second fiddle to James spending much of his time as a substitute under manager Steve Evans.

“At all of the clubs I've been at, I've played,” the former Colchester United and Lincoln City man said. “I haven't really been on the bench in the past.

“Because I'd played for two years in the Championship with Rotherham, I thought I'd be fine.

“Reece has come in and he's a great player. Hats off to him for playing well.”

Bramall knows better than anyone that he'd slipped from the standards he'd set himself and he's had to show patience on the sidelines while working towards earning himself another chance.

“This is a challenge and it's good for my character,” he said. “If I know I've not been doing great, I'll definitely tell myself that.”

The 28-year-old has fought his way back to earn more minutes on the pitch in recent weeks. He's been in the side for two of the last three league matches and is now hoping to see action in the FA Cup on Saturday at home to League Two Cheltenham Town.

At times, he's played on the wing, with James at full-back. However, last week's 2-0 triumph over Stevenage saw him given the defensive berth in preference to his rival who was on the bench.

“I'm happy to play anywhere, I just want to play,” Bramall said. “I've been in different positions. It's about doing the basics right, building a foundation and going from there. I'm building again now.”

He's eyeing a victory over Cheltenham as much for the boost it would give to Rotherham's third-tier campaign as making progress to round two.

“We want the win,” he said. “Wins give you momentum and momentum in the league is massive.”

The Robins arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium with two wins from their last two away matches.

A certain someone in the Millers camp won't be showing any complacency then.