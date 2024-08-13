“I thought we showed a real hunger, desire and tenacity. I am pleased we have won the tie.”

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans revealed how he had made a weekend apology to his players in the build-up to tonight's 2-1 Carabao Cup triumph for Rotherham United against Crewe Alexandra.

The League One Millers could have won by a landslide against a team from the division below but had to settle for a 2-1 success at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The display was a marked improvement on opening-day events at Exeter City last Saturday when Evans' men slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On Sunday morning when the players were in, I opened up my presentation to them by apologising to them for getting the shape of our team wrong,” the boss said. “Liam Kelly, an experienced pro, said it was only the second time he’d ever heard a manager say ‘sorry’ like that.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

There was nothing wrong Evans’ 4-3-1-2 formation against the Alex and the home side missed a glut of chances before going through to round two with goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin.

With the scoreline somehow still 0-0 at the break, Evans delivered a message to a team showing seven changes to the starting 11 at Exeter.

"I said to the players at half-time, taking a chance is the hardest act in football," he said. "There were a lot of things that ran against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their keeper has got in the way of a couple of attempts where he doesn't know where the ball's going and it goes the wrong side of the post. We've had headers and ricochets and all kinds of things.

"I told them just to continue to play with the same intensity. I also told them not to forget that we are still a work in progress.

“I thought we showed a real hunger, desire and tenacity. I am pleased we have won the tie.”

Crewe took a second-half lead before the Millers hit back, with Odoffin bagging the winner in the 86th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the one-side nature of the contest, Alex boss Lee Bell was frustrated his side could not hold on for a draw that would have earned them a shootout.

He said: “I thought we were excellent. We tried to play and probably overplayed in the first half. Ultimately, it’s a lack of concentration at the end that’s cost us.

“I thought we were good value to at least take it to penalties.”