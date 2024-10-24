Alex Revell in his Rotherham United playing days.

FOR a time, there was a good chance that club legend Alex Revell would be Rotherham United's first-team coach this season under manager Steve Evans.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, the Millers old boy heads to AESSEAL New York on Saturday as the boss of Stevenage to go head to head with the man he regards as a mentor.

Evans has revealed how he selflessly gave up on his hopes of making Revell part of his backroom staff to help the former striker realise his managerial ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotherham coaching role was waiting for ‘Revs’ this summer if he didn't land the top job at Stevenage where he'd worked under the Scot as a coach for more than two years.

Alex Revell in his Rotherham United playing days.

Evans had just returned to New York for a second spell in the hot-seat and made the ultimate sacrifice when his old chairman at the Lamex Stadium, Phil Wallace, called him to ask for advice.

“Alex was very keen to come, but he was also keen to stay at Stevenage and take the manager's job if that was available to him,” the boss said. “I totally understand that. I know for a fact that Phil had met two other candidates. He didn't need to meet Alex because Alex was already employed there.

“Phil rang me and asked who I would pick out of the three candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out of the three names he put to me, I said: ‘Give Alex the job.’”

Revell was duly appointed and the Millers missed out on the services of the 41-year-old who famously scored twice for them in the 2014 League One Play-off Final at Wembley – including the ‘ambitious but brilliant’ goal – to write himself into club folklore.

Evans was manager of Rotherham on that special May Sunday in the capital and the pair hooked up again eight years later at Stevenage.

Revell shared an office with the manager and number two Paul Raynor and says he will be forever grateful for how much he learned from the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made an encouraging start as a boss himself and his team travel to South Yorkshire in 13th place , three points and four spots above the Millers, having played one game fewer.

“I'm sure he'll do very well,” Evans said. “He's a wonderful young man.”