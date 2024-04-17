g

The man who famously led the the Millers from League Two to the Championship is set for an emotional welcome at AESSEAL New York Stadium when he returns to the dugout there for Saturday's clash with Birmingham City.

The club had already secured his return before officially relieving head coach Richardson and number two Rob Kelly of their duties in a statement released just after 10am.

Talks had taken place to seal the deal with Evans who left Rotherham nearly a decade ago.

The club moved quickly, not wanting a repeat of the month-long search that eventually led to Richardson's appointment as Matt Taylor's successor in December.

The 61-year-old has never hidden his love for the club, often saying in interviews since: “Once a Miller, always a Miller.”

During subsequent spells at Leeds United, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage, he has remained a close friend of chairman Tony Stewart.

Returning with him is his assistant, Paul Raynor.

Stewart said: “Leam and Rob’s departure was not something we took lightly.

“In Steve and Paul, we have two individuals who understand the Rotherham United ‘DNA’ and know what it takes to build a successful team. They have a proven track record of success at a plethora of clubs, including our own.”

Evans will be charged with leading a revival in League One following Rotherham's relegation from the Championship and has three matches left this season in which to assess the squad.

He was in the frame to replace Taylor before the club focused their attentions elsewhere.

Evans took Stevenage out of League Two and into third-tier play-off contention and recently signed a new deal at the Lamex Stadium. However, they dropped out of the top-six mix and he now has a new challenge at New York.