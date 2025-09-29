Lenny Agbaire returns to the Rotherham United side at Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FIT-AGAIN Lenny Agbaire was substituted by Rotherham United at the weekend to protect him for their forthcoming Yorkshire derby in more ways than one.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young centre-half made his return to the first team after injury at Mansfield Town on Saturday and the intention was always to end his afternoon during the second half before too much fatigue set in.

However, the Millers acted earlier than anticipated when they feared he was at risk of a dismissal and being ruled out of Thursday's visit to AESSEAL New York Stadium of League One leaders Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Matt Hamshaw described the 20-year-old as “probably lucky” to stay on the pitch at the One Call Stadium when a red card from referee Simon Mather might have been in the offing.

The defender, who was already on a booking, committed a foul on a Stags opponent and moments later was replaced, in the 58th minute, by Zak Jules.

“A little bit of both, to be honest,” when asked if Agbaire's withdrawal was related to tiredness or the danger he was in with the ref.

“We were always going to be looking to bring him off at some stage. If I'm going to be honest, he was probably lucky not to be sent off. I thought that it might have been a second yellow. So that speeded up my decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Celtic prospect had been hugely impressive in his first four matches and his comeback following a six-week absence with bone bruising to a leg is a huge boost to the drop-zone Millers.

They were leading 1-0 when he departed but finished up losing 2-1.

Agbaire will be needed later this week when table-topping Bradford arrive at New York having suffered only one third-tier defeat – at Doncaster Rovers – so far this season.

They were 1-0 home victors over Blackpool at the weekend when they preserved their one-point advantage over Stevenage at the summit.

Rotherham are hoping that striker Martin Sherif and Shaun McWilliams will be available after injuries.