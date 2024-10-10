Young striker Esapa Osong. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have held talks with striker Esapa Osong and his parent club in a bid to turn around the youngster's loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Nottingham Forest striker is a highly-rated prospect after being a regular scorer at youth level, but he has made only eight Millers appearances since his summer switch from the City ground and has been omitted from the squad for the last four League One matches.

Steve Evans has taken steps to reverse what he describes as “a little downward spiral” since Osong's last taste of third-tier action, at Charlton Athletic as a late substitute, more than a month ago.

“We've had long chats with him and long chats with the people at Forest as well,” the manager said.

“He just needs that little bit of maturity and his game will be fine. One thing I do know: when he's right, he's a really talented young player.

“He's a young man and he probably felt a little bit sorry for himself when he didn't make the squad. Sometimes, that can put you in a little downward spiral.”

Osong started Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Newcastle Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and responded with his first goal in Millers colours.

Rotherham fought off fierce competition to land him, with Evans saying he left the club's pre-season boot camp in Scotland to take a train back to England and speak to the player face to face to seal the deal.

“I worked really hard to sign Esapa,” he said. “There were five or six clubs at League One level – all higher up the table than us right now – trying to get him. We won the battle to get him because our perseverance was at the top end.”

The boss believes he is the right man to get the best out of the raw centre-forward who was still in his teens when he moved away from Forest for the first time and headed to South Yorkshire.

“Esapa's a baby,” Evans said. “He comes away from home, lives on his own and has to get videos of how a washing machine works.

“He's got the most loving family behind him. His mum has been up and down the M1.

“Young players like him need an experienced manager when they have that little spiral.

“There's been a resurgence. We're starting to see a real smiley Esapa. If he picks himself up slightly, he's got a huge part to play.”