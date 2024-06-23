Rotherham United signing number eight Zak Jules.

THE quality of Rotherham United's early summer transfer business played a key part in their latest new boy's decision to move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

While Zak Jules was in negotiations with Exeter City over a new deal after being one of the Grecians' star men in their League One campaign last term Millers boss Steve Evans was busy bringing in seven new players.

The stature of the incomings - along with the speed at which they were arriving - was something the centre-half took notice of and when the chance came for him to be part of the influx of fresh blood he was delighted to head north to South Yorkshire.

“On the outside looking in, the players the club have signed ... I thought that's definitely showing their intent for the coming season,” the left-footed centre-back said.

Evans, who took the New York hot-seat for a second time in April, is intent on taking Rotherham straight back to the Championship after arriving when they had already been relegated last term.

Jules is confident he is joining a promotion set-up after experiencing what it's like to take on Millers and sides led by Evans in the past.

“Rotherham have always been a tough team to play against,” he said. “The gaffer's teams have always been really difficult opponents too.

“Rotherham's identity is playing high-tempo football and running all over teams. I've been on the receiving end of that.”

The defender was in the League One MK Dons line-up beaten 3-0 by Paul Warne's promotion-bound Millers at Stadium MK in October 2022 and then made his loan debut for Fleetwood Town in a last-minute 1-0 home win for the Cod Army three months later.

Last year, his two games against Evans' third-tier play-off-chasing Stevenage team - one in the EFL Cup, one in the league - ended in 1-1 draws.

“I regard myself as an athletic centre-half who is relatively physical,” he said. “I don't mind getting into a battle on the pitch. I think I will slot into the system here.”

He is reporting for pre-season this week along with fellow recruits Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty, Shaun McWilliams, Reece James, Sean Raggett, Joe Powell and Liam Kelly.

Born in London but qualified to play for Scotland, the Scottish under-21 international took a while to make his mark in the EFL as he was sent out on a variety of loans by the club where he started out, Reading.

However, he boasts an excellent League One record in the last two years, playing 41 times for MK in the 2022/23 campaign and then racking up 47 Exeter outings.

“Part of the battle is being able to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday in a highly competitive league,” he said. “I know my body. I'm comfortable with the way I play and I know what I'm capable of.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Scott Loach, who spent a season with Rotherham a decade ago, has hung up his gloves after a 16-year playing career.

Now aged 36, he was touted as a future England international as he came to prominence with Watford, but he struggled during his time with the Millers, making only four appearances under Evans in the 2014/15 Championship survival campaign.