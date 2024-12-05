Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United are planning to bring in up to three new players in the January transfer window, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

To make way for the arrivals, the same number of players will depart in new-year dealings that the boss describes as “a tweak”, not a rebuild.

Evans believes that, despite the club's disappointing start to the League One season, he has the basis of a squad capable of challenging at the end of the table following 14 summer signings after his April return for a second spell in the hot-seat.

“We know exactly what we're doing, I've told the players we know exactly what we're doing,” he said.

“It's not major change, it's a tweak here and a tweak there. It's a couple of key areas we've identified from way back. As the last window closed, we thought we were short in a couple of positions.

“That's been the focus of myself and (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott. We've worked through some things and the chairman confirmed when I saw him last Wednesday that he's happy to support that.

“We'll move two or three out and he has sanctioned the option of bringing two or three in.

“It won't be two or three in and everyone staying. That wouldn't be responsible. I'm not going to mislead the supporters.

“As a manager, I have to give a reason to Tony Stewart to increase his spend. He's not getting value for money at the minute and we know it.”

The Millers are in 17th spot after last night's 2-1 home win over Lincoln City following a run of four defeats in their previous five league games.

A list potential targets has already been drawn up and they will soon set the wheels in motion as they bid to strengthen for the second half of the campaign.

“We're working position-specific with Rob,” Evans said. “We'll generate names and probably go another couple of weeks down the line.

“Then Rob will start doing some real work on it – as in (talking to) agents, parent clubs and players – and we'll see where we go.

“Between time, I need to make sure this group is winning games, gaining points and going through in the cup (Vertu Trophy) to ensure that I'm here.”

The manager expects some of his fringe men to make it known to him that they are ready to depart.

"Players should want to play," he said. "Players who don't play a lot of football between now and the end of December will be knocking on my door saying they'd rather be somewhere else."

Rotherham travel to Blackpool in the league on Saturday and then have a home tie on Tuesday against Tranmere Rovers in the first knockout round of the Vertu Trophy.