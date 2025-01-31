Louie Sibley scores on his Rotherham United debut at Burton Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans said ‘come’ so often that in the end Louie Sibley simply couldn't say ‘no’.

The Oxford United midfielder became Rotherham United's first January signing late last week when he moved to the Millers on loan for the remainder of the League One campaign.

And he revealed the powers of persuasion of Millers manager Evans that persuaded him to drop down a division from the Championship and head to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The gaffer has been brilliant with me” the 23-year-old former Derby County man revealed. “He was really eager to get me into the building. That makes you feel really positive.

“When someone is calling you up every day saying ‘come, come’, it becomes an easy decision for you to make.

After Evans had delivered his several pitches to the player, director of football recruitment Rob Scott worked late into the evening last Thursday to finalise the deal.

""I travelled up that night and then trained with the lads on Friday,” Sibley said. “It's a great club, I'm really happy to be here.

The midfielder, who turned down the offer of a new contract with with Derby in the summer to join Oxford, made a scoring debut last Saturday at Burton Albion and impressed in Tuesday's home triumph over Cambridge United.

He knows where the net is and has hit the target more than 20 times in his career.

“For the rest of the season, I'll give my all for the team,” he said. “I always give 100 per cent on the pitch and then, hopefully, my quality shines through.

“I’ve come here to get goals and assists. I'm eager to get games under my belt. I didn't get the game-time I'd have liked at Oxford.

“It would have been easy to stay and be involved now and again, but I wanted to go somewhere and play and show people what I can do.”