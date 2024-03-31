How former Rotherham United hitman Georgie Kelly fared on his long-awaited debut for his new side
The Irish striker couldn't repeat the heroics that saw him come off the bench and score nine minutes into his Millers career two years ago to seal promotion to the Championship.
But the bustling frontman still played his part as drop-zone Carlisle United pulled off a shock 3-1 win at League One promotion contenders Peterborough United on Good Friday.
His cameo as a 78th-minute substitute ended a two-month wait for action since he headed to the Cumbrians on deadline day of the January transfer window while nursing a calf complaint.
“He looks a handful, a real threat. He’s got a hunger about him,” said boss Paul Simpson.
“He’s a bit of an old-school striker in a way. We’re really fortunate to have him in the group. We’ve got to manage him and keep him right.
“I would imagine we will only see the best of him next season, but it’s good to get him involved.”
Kelly became an instant Rotherham legend with his goal at Gillingham in April 2022 but he subsequently found Championship starts hard to come by and moved to Carlisle who paid a fee for his services.
Although the 27-year-old couldn't find the net at London Road, he did come close to opening his account.
“It was a great effort when he tried to chip the goalkeeper,” Simpson said.
The victory was only Carlisle's second triumph in their last 15 outings.