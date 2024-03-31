g

The Irish striker couldn't repeat the heroics that saw him come off the bench and score nine minutes into his Millers career two years ago to seal promotion to the Championship.

But the bustling frontman still played his part as drop-zone Carlisle United pulled off a shock 3-1 win at League One promotion contenders Peterborough United on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His cameo as a 78th-minute substitute ended a two-month wait for action since he headed to the Cumbrians on deadline day of the January transfer window while nursing a calf complaint.

“He looks a handful, a real threat. He’s got a hunger about him,” said boss Paul Simpson.

“He’s a bit of an old-school striker in a way. We’re really fortunate to have him in the group. We’ve got to manage him and keep him right.

“I would imagine we will only see the best of him next season, but it’s good to get him involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly became an instant Rotherham legend with his goal at Gillingham in April 2022 but he subsequently found Championship starts hard to come by and moved to Carlisle who paid a fee for his services.

Although the 27-year-old couldn't find the net at London Road, he did come close to opening his account.

“It was a great effort when he tried to chip the goalkeeper,” Simpson said.