Rotherham United loan attacker Esapa Osong. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's bid to apply the finishing touches to their League One squad has been boosted by an EFL rule relating to loan striker Esapa Osong.

The Nottingham Forest 19-year-old, who has been a consistent scorer in the youth ranks and is highly rated at the City Ground, has joined the Millers for the 2024/25 campaign.

Because he is under the age of 21, he doesn't take up one of the places in the main squad list Rotherham have to submit to the Football League at the close of the summer transfer window.

The Millers are allowed to name 22 senior outfield players, with under-21s counting separately.

With Osong in the latter category, Rotherham have 20 spaces filled at the moment, leaving them free to pursue their final two targets of a midfielder and a ‘number 10’.

The regulations are different in the Championship where loan players of any age form part of the main list.

There is a complication, however, in that the Millers must include a home-grown prospect if they want to be able to name a full complement of seven substitutes.

If they go down that route, young attacker Ben Hatton would likely be the player to take one of the last two spots.

In League One, goalkeepers are a separate addition to the 22.

EFL rule 44.9.2 states …

The following players do not need to be included in the squad list to be eligible to play in league matches:

(a) in respect of Championship clubs, any under 21-player (save for any under 21 player who is registered with the club on a temporary loan transfer); and

(b) in respect of League One Clubs and League Two clubs:

(i) any under-21 players; and

(ii) goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, Rotherham’s away game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Bradford City has been moved to Tuesday November 19, kick-off 7,30pm.

It had been scheduled for a week earlier on November 12.

The switch of the Millers’ league clash at Barnsley to Monday November 11 for Sky TV coverage meant the Bantams fixture required a new date.