Rotherham United new boy Martin Sherif at ASSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM United won a battle against multiple other clubs to land young Premier League striker Martin Sherif on a season-long loan deal.

The number of sides chasing the 19-year-old who has been a prolific scorer in Everton's youth ranks stretched into double figures.

The 6ft 3in frontman, who was born in Libera and raised in the Netherlands before joining the top-flight Toffees when he was 13.

“There was a lot of interest in him,” manager Matt Hamshaw said after the move was confirmed on Monday. “There were ten clubs who wanted him. We're really pleased to get him.

"I like his physicality, I like his pace and power, I like his age, I like his desire to score goals. He's a confident young lad.”

Hamshaw held a Zoom meeting with Everton officials and the Holland youth international and it was that conversation that swung the deal in the League One Millers' favour.

Some of the teams keen on Sherif's services were big clubs in the same division who also had talks with the player.

Everton's website describes the left-footer, who has been an unused substitute in seven Premier League matches, as “a powerful attacker with excellent finishing ability”.

At the age of 15, he established himself in the Toffees' under-18s side during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring six goals in 20 appearances.

The following year, he bagged 14 more and racked up four assists in 21 games for the U-18s. In 2024/25, he hit the target nine times in 16 games in all competitions for Everton U-21s, which earned him his call into the first-team set-up.

One of those goals came in a 3-1 EFL Trophy win over League Two Tranmere Rovers last August. He also played twice in the competition in September 2023, in 2-0 defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

Rotherham were in desperate need of more firepower after injuries left Jordan Hugill and Ciaran McGuckin as their only fit men up front.

Sherif is set to make his debut in the home clash with Wigan Athletic this weekend and may even make the starting 11.

“He's trained for the last couple of days with us and I've been really impressed by him,” Hamshaw said on Tuesday. “He's the type of player we've been missing. I'm really looking forward to getting him involved on Saturday.”

When asked if there was a chance of the new boy starting, Hamshaw said: “The proof will be in the pudding, but we haven't got a plethora of options.”

Sherif's arrival brings the Millers' total of summer signings to 11, and more incomings – along with exits – are likely as the manager seeks to do business in the final week and half of the transfer window.