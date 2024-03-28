g

The summer signing used his Instagram account to say a pelvic injury had ruled him out of the final eight fixtures of the Millers' Championship campaign.

However, to the exasperation of his boss, the 25-year-old had jumped the gun, and the club remain hopeful that he will be available again before the matches run out.

“I've spoken to young Christ about social media and how you portray yourself,” Richardson said. “He could well not be out for the season and could make quite a few games towards the end of it.”

The head coach is a believer in such matters being kept ‘in-house’ and has advised the French-born player to refrain from going public in the future.

“It's something Christ needs to learn, something he needs to add to his armoury within his professionalism,” Richardson said. “The most important people need to know the most important information.”

Confusion arose as one medical expert declared that Tiehi's condition was severe enough to sideline the player until next season only for another to later deliver a contrasting verdict.

“Of course it's frustrating when two specialists have differences of opinion,” Richardson said. “You want the definitive answer.”

Tiehi had been a virtual ever-present, making 37 appearances until his troublesome pelvis forced him to miss the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town on March 16.

He is set to sit out the Easter fixtures, at Preston North End tomorrow and then at home to Millwall on Monday, as the Millers return from the international break.

Rotherham have their fingers crossed that he will then respond to treatment and come back into the first-team frame.