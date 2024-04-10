RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

Amazingly, dreadfully, ridiculously, referee Geoff Eltringham pointed to the spot.

Penalty for handball, reckoned the County Durham official. He was the only person in the stadium who did.

Rotherham United, playing for the first time since their relegation from the Championship was confirmed, were already a goal down at West Bromwich Albion who are pushing for a return to the Premier League.

Andy Rinomhota in first-half action for Rotherham United at West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The last thing they needed was a decision of such rank ineptitude to go against them.

Players surrounded Eltringham to no avail, John Swift duly converted from 12 yards on the stroke of half-time and Millers number two Rob Kelly was booked for his wholly justified protest.

Even some of those in the West Brom camp were shaking their heads in disbelief.

It took the attention away from a decent effort by the visitors who were much better than they had been in defeats on the road leading up to the drop.

Earlier, former Rotherham loanee John Swift fired over for the home side from Tom Fellows' cross in the third minute but, otherwise, it was a quiet start at the Hawthorns.

Cafu's inswinging corner required a punch from Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer to prevent it crossing the line before Brandon Thomas-Asante dragged a shot wide at the other end.

Leam Richardson's men were acquitting themselves well in front of an intrepid band of around 200 away followers but fell behind on 23 minutes.

The home team had looked dangerous down both flanks and it was from the left that Adam Reach crossed low for Brandon Thomas-Asante to bury a close-range finish.

Albion, in fifth place and looking good for a play-off spot, had lost only once in 13 games so a comeback for Rotherham, who went into the contest winless on their Championship travels for 33 matches, was highly unlikely.

Cafu tried his luck and was off target with a volley as the interval approached but it was West Brom who were now controlling the contest.

Then came that moment of blatant injustice.

The Millers, who were able to name only seven substitutes because of injuries, had made one change to the side that had lost 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle to seal their drop to League One.

Striker Charlie Wyke dropped to the bench and midfielder Cafu came in as the Millers switched from 3-5-2 to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Jamie Lindsay had been in the squad for the Argyle clash but was missing for this match.

After the interval, Ollie Rathbone fizzed an effort a yard past the post, Sam Clucas volleyed off target and Seb Revan gave Alex Palmer an easy save with a 20-yard shot.

Viktor Johansson came off his line and superbly denied Thomas-Asante when the Albion man was clean through but the home team had become less of a threat as they eased off and made substitutions to rest key men.

Rotherham pressed and probed as the clock started to tick down but lacked the quality to force their way back into the encounter.

Thomas-Asante missed a golden opportunity and the Millers, who gave youngster Ben Hatton a debut as a late sub, deserved that bit of luck as another goal against them would have been harsh.

The night will be remembered for one outrageous incident. And one bungling man: Eltringham.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Alex Palmer; Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre (Semi Ajayi 63) , Adam Reach; Yann M'Vila, Okay Yokuslu (Nathaniel Chalobah 63); Tom Fellows (Matt Phillips 75, John Swift, Mikey Johnston (Grady Diangana 63); Brandon Thomas-Asante (Josh Maja 84). Subs not used: Josh Griffiths, Conor Townsend, Andi Weimann, Alex Mowatt.

Rotherham (3-4-2-1): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Peltier (Shane Ferguson 79), Cameron Humphreys; Seb Revan, Andy Rinomhota (Ben Hatton 90+1), Sam Clucas (Arvin Appiah 79), Cohen Bramall (Femi Seriki 79); Ollie Rathbone, Cafu; Sam Nombe (Tom Eaves 83). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Charlie Wyke.

Goals: Thomas-Asante 23, Swift 45+1 pen (West Brom).