Rotherham United's Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SEAN Raggett may be in line for his first match action in more than a month when Rotherham United turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half has been out since September 21 with bone bruising but was close to a return last Saturday when Stevenage were the League One visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“At a push, Raggett could have been on the pitch,” said Evans after the 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A likely starter in the cup against League Two Cheltenham Town at New York this Saturday is midfielder Liam Kelly who is feeling his way back after six weeks in the treatment room with a groin issue.

Rotherham United's Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We'll get a good week of training into Liam and Raggy,” Evans said.

Kelly made his comeback in the 1-0 loss at Leyton Orient nine days ago but was then rested against Stevenage when he remained on the bench.

“I deliberately didn't bring him on at any stage because I think Orient had been a little bit early for him,” Evans said. “He's fit but not sharp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who will definitely miss the first-round tie is young attacker Ciaran McGuckin who has been recalled from his loan spell at Yeovil Town. He played for Town in a 1-0 qualifying-round defeat at Chesham United and is now cup-tied.