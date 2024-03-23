g

The 23-year-old left the Championship Millers in September to spend the season with League One Carlisle United but suffered shoulder damage only two games into his spell at Brunton Park.

He returned to Rotherham last month for treatment and has been given the all-clear to rejoin the Blues and stake his claim for a first-team spot during their final few fixtures.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international, who has a contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium until the summer of 2025, has endured two miserable years of injury troubles and hopes he is now close to fulfilling the potential he showed in the Millers youth ranks.

Carlisle signed another Rotherham centre-forward, Georgie Kelly, on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window but the frontman is still waiting to make his debut for his new side.

He was sidelined with a calf complaint at the time of the move and could be available to Blues boss Paul Simpson for the first time during the Easter programme.

Simpson’s believes Kelly, who agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal, can establish himself as a regular starter alongside Luke Armstrong.

“Georgie’s rehab is going really well,” he said last week. “We're hoping that after a couple of more weeks on the grass he will be available.