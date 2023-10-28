INJURY-HIT Shane Ferguson is spending time away from Rotherham United's training complex after undergoing a third bout of surgery on the hernia problems that have kept him out of action since May.

Rotherham United winger Shane Ferguson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The winger had a jab in his problem area before operation number three at the end of last week.

The Millers have told the 32-year-old to rest up before returning to their Roundwood base to begin his next round of rehabilitation.

“Surgery on your abdomen is uncomfortable as it is, let alone the amount of times he's had it recently,” said manager Matt Taylor. “There was the injection as well.

“He just needs a bit of time where he's immobile and at home with his family. I'll look forward to seeing him next week.”

Ferguson has been troubled with abdomen/groin problems since the turn of the year but played on during last season's run-in to help the club seal their Championship survival.

The former Millwall man had been back out on the grass at Roundwood earlier this month and working towards a return to group training before suffering his latest setback

“Obviously, we're concerned,” Taylor said. “It's been a constant theme that we think we're getting towards the bottom of the problem and then an issue arises.

“Three operations in quick succession - on the back of the problems he's had previously - isn't good for anyone.

“All our fingers are crossed for Shane to start showing signs of improvement and feeling better in his body. Then we can start talking about getting him out there and seeing him in a training kit.”