Cameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have a home draw in the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy as they bid to take a step nearer to another trip to Wembley in the tournament.

They will take on Yorkshire rivals Bradford City whom they beat 1-0 at Valley Parade in the group stages in November.

The last time the League One Millers were in this competition – when it was known as the Papa Johns Trophy – they lifted silverware at the national stadium by beating Sutton United in the final.

They now stand only two wins away from a Wembley return.

The tie against the Bantams, from the division below, offers them a great chance of making the last four.

The match will take place from the week commencing February 3.

Rotherham, who won a penalty shoot-out against Chesterfield in the Round of 16 last Tuesday, are unbeaten in the tournament in their last 13 games.