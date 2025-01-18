Home tie for Rotherham United in Vertu Trophy quarter-finals
They will take on Yorkshire rivals Bradford City whom they beat 1-0 at Valley Parade in the group stages in November.
The last time the League One Millers were in this competition – when it was known as the Papa Johns Trophy – they lifted silverware at the national stadium by beating Sutton United in the final.
They now stand only two wins away from a Wembley return.
The tie against the Bantams, from the division below, offers them a great chance of making the last four.
The match will take place from the week commencing February 3.
Rotherham, who won a penalty shoot-out against Chesterfield in the Round of 16 last Tuesday, are unbeaten in the tournament in their last 13 games.
