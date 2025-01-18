Home tie for Rotherham United in Vertu Trophy quarter-finals

By Paul Davis
Published 18th Jan 2025, 11:22 BST
Cameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim BrailsfordCameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Cameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford
ROTHERHAM United have a home draw in the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy as they bid to take a step nearer to another trip to Wembley in the tournament.

They will take on Yorkshire rivals Bradford City whom they beat 1-0 at Valley Parade in the group stages in November.

The last time the League One Millers were in this competition – when it was known as the Papa Johns Trophy – they lifted silverware at the national stadium by beating Sutton United in the final.

They now stand only two wins away from a Wembley return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim BrailsfordCameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Cameron Dawson makes a save in the penalty shoot-out as Rotherham United see off Chesterfield in the Round of 16 in the Vertu Trophy. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The tie against the Bantams, from the division below, offers them a great chance of making the last four.

The match will take place from the week commencing February 3.

Rotherham, who won a penalty shoot-out against Chesterfield in the Round of 16 last Tuesday, are unbeaten in the tournament in their last 13 games.

Related topics:WembleyBradford CityYorkshireRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice