New boy Thomas Holmes makes his Rotherham United debut against Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United climbed two places in the League One table to 17th spot as they saw off the challenge of Exeter City at AESSEAL New York Stadium today.

The Millers have been impressive on their own turf this season and were too strong for a Grecians side that had kicked off in the top half of the table.

A fine first-half strike from Denzel Hall - his first goal since his summer arrival - was enough to give them victory on an encouraging afternoon in the early stages of their rebuild.

A big positive was the commanding display of new boy Thomas Holmes on his first outing.

However, there were yet more injuries to contend with as Kion Etete and Hall both had to depart proceedings early.

Rotherham needed only 19 seconds to have the game's first effort on goal as Jordan Hugill forced a save from Joe Whitworth with a header from Etete's right-flank cross.

Ten minutes later, Etete should have given the home side the lead when he was picked out by Dan Gore's free-kick but the striker headed too close the visiting keeper.

The home side had another glorious chance to go in front when Etete played a superb crossfield pass to Hugill who did well to outmuscle his marker and step inside only to fail to beat Whitworth at the near post.

Matt Hamshaw's men were seeking their first league win since opening day and were on top against visitors who had made the long journey from the south west.

They suffered a 22nd-minute blow, however, when Etete, who had looked a real danger, limped off to be replaced by right-back Joe Rafferty.

That forced Rotherham into a switch in formation from 4-1-3-2 to 4-2-3-1, with Joe Powell dropping back to partner Gore in a '2' and Denzel Hall pushing forward into the midfield '3' and Marvin Kaleta switching flanks.

Hall shot wide just after the half-hour mark before Exeter threatened for the first time, Ethan Brierley seeing his shot blocked following a scramble in the home penalty area.

The Millers hadn't lost at New York during Hamshaw's tenure and took a step towards preserving that record in the 39th minute when they took a deserved lead.

Hall never looked like missing as he lined up a volley from inside the area and smoothly lashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Powell completed a first half of Rotherham dominance by stroking a low 20-yarder inches wide of the post.

Hamshaw had handed an immediate debut to deadline-day signing Holmes who took his place at the heart of a four-man backline.

On the bench for the first time this season after injury was another new boy, Kian Spence, and he was joined by Josh Kayode who had been out of action since pre-season.

Missing was Ar'Jany Martha who is away on international duty with Curacao.

Hall became Rotherham's second injury of the game and departed ten minutes after the break, to be replaced by Kayode as the shape switched back to two up front.

Cameron Dawson was called into serious action for the first time when he dived to his right to beat away Danny Andrews' shot while, at the other end, Zak Jules headed over the bar from a corner.

The Millers remained in the ascendancy and Holmes, continuing to look so assured, brought a flying stop from Whitworth with a header in front of the North Stand.

Then Kayode got a thumping connection on Reece James' cross but couldn't direct his effort on target.

A late Josh Magennis header for the vistors was ruled out for offside and the final whistle heralded a second Rotherham triumph of the campaign. All of their points so far have come in S60.

A good win, a good afternoon.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Cameron Dawson; Denzel Hall (Josh Kayode 55), Thomas Holmes, Zak Jules, Reece James; Dan Gore; Marvin Kaleta (Jamal Baptiste 84), Shaun McWilliams (Kian Spence 84), Joe Powell; Kion Etete (Joe Rafferty 22), Jordan Hugill (Liam Kelly 84). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Dru Yearwood.

Exeter (4-1-3-2): Joe Whitworth; Jack McMillan, Jack Fitzwater, Ed Turns, Danny Andrew (Pierce Sweeney 80); Jake Doyle-Hayes; llmari Niskanen, Ethan Brierley (Carlos Mendes Gomes 80), Jack Aitchison (Sonny Cox 64); Jayden Wareham (Akeel Higgins 64), Josh Magennis. Subs not used: Jack Bycroft, Ed Francis, Luca Woodhouse.

Goals: Hall 39 (Rotherham)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 7,699 (380)