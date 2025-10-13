Rotherham United new boy Kian Spence. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT could almost have been a Rotherham United legend making those dangerous darts in the second half against Northampton Town last weekend.

Substitute Kian Spence produced his best display since his summer arrival when he came on in the 67th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win at Sixfields Stadium.

Both of the Millers goals were scored on the midfielder's watch and, afterwards, manager Matt Hamshaw paid the 24-year-old the compliment of likening him to that old maestro of the Steve Evans and Paul Warne eras affectionately known to all Millers as ‘Frecks’.

“I felt that Kian made those Lee-Frecklington-esque runs, from in to out and behind the defence,” the boss said. “That's what he's capable of.”

Spence and his teammates remain in League One's bottom four for now, but a three-game unbeaten run and the quality of the comeback against the Cobblers suggests that they'll soon be occupying a loftier position.

“Look, we're a work in progress, I know that,” said Hamshaw after six months of his rebuild mission. “I know that the fans want to see a consistent level of performance. So do I.

“I think that they just need to stick with the players. We're starting to see signs of what the squad is capable of doing.”

Striker Sam Nombe entered the fray at the same time as Spence as he made his return from a two-month absence with a torn hamstring and is one of a number of players the Millers boss is delighted to see leave the treatment room in recent weeks.

“It's great to have him back,” he said. “He's a big player for us.”

Rival boss Kevin Nolan swallowed his disappointment at losing to offer support to Hamshaw whom he knows well from their time together as young players in the England youth set-up.

“You've got to put it (praise) on Rotherham,” the former Newcastle United man said. “Matt's been a bit under pressure, I think. He's a good pal of mine, so I'm pleased for him.

“They have got players coming back so I can see them climbing the table. They are not going to be an easy opponent for anybody.”

Meanwhile, Hamshaw offered up more approval for Spence who was hit in pre-season by a hamstring problem that prevented him staking his claim for a starting role in the early weeks of his career in South Yorkshire.

“I spoke to him about having a little bit more organisation and structure in his display,” the manager said. “I thought that he made a real impact.”