Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Andre Green was yesterday due for his first competitive action in more than a year as he closes in on a pre-Christmas comeback for Rotherham United.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker has been out since October 2024 after rupturing his Achilles tendon only ten games into his Millers career.

However, he finally returned to full training last week and his next step towards a League One outing was set to come in a behind-closed-doors Wednesday friendly against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Steve Evans outlined the plan for the 26-year-old who played in the Premier League for Aston Villa and in the Champions League with Slovan Bratislava.

Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The boss said: “Andre Green will play the last half an hour.”

Green emerged from the youth ranks at Villa and broke into their senior set-up before moves to Championship sides Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday and then a two-year stint with perennial Slovakian champions Bratislava.

He was signed during the reign of Matt Taylor and has never been at the disposal of Rotherham's present manager who took the hot-seat in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player can't wait to hone his sharpness and knows that run-outs like Wednesday's are just what he needs to stake his claim for a first-team shirt.

“Match fitness is a completely different story," he said. “You can train as much as you want and do as much fitness stuff as you want, but it's not the same as match fitness.

Evans describes Green as “a wonderful talent” and anticipates the player being ready for third-tier action by the time the festive schedule comes around.

“Not only is he a talented boy, he's a wonderful kid," the boss said. “I've discovered that in the one-on-one chats I've had with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was ribbing him the other morning. He bent a ball towards the net and I said: ‘The last time I saw you do something like that was coming on for Aston Villa in the 2019 Championship Play-off Final.’

“Andre said: ‘Yeah, I was on the pitch for less than ten minutes and the other team scored!’

The match Evans was referring to saw Villa claim a place in the top flight at the expense of Derby County.

Green, who suffered a severe setback midway through his rehabilitation when he re-tore his damaged tendon, thanked the Millers' medical staff for their care and reserved special praise for his loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's important to have the right people around you when you're out injured for so long: people who can keep you away from football,” he said. “You don't want to be sitting around at home just thinking about what's happened to you. My family have really done well for me.”

Some of the Millers players trained at Roundwood yesterday while those selected for the Rovers game headed up the M18 for a 1.30pm kick-off.

Joe Rafferty was among the travelling party, along with Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes, Alex MacDonald, Chris Tiehi, Jordan Hugill and Jake Hull.