BLACK coat, black tracksuit, black trainers ... something was missing.

“I've just taken my balaclava off," grinned Matt Hamshaw as he walked back out of the tunnel to face the media.

The new boss was referring to a night of glorious Rotherham United robbery at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Millers had been pounded by Bolton Wanderers in the second half of their League One clash but at the final whistle their goal was still intact and they'd given their manager his third win in his opening three matches.

I say, ‘robbery’. How about ‘character’? How about ‘resilience’? How about a refusal to yield so bloody-minded that it made you as proud of the badge as the class of 2024/25 have suddenly become?

“It's weird, I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Hamshaw said of the resistance that saw his men protect an 11th-minute lead provided by a Sam Nombe super-strike.

“Usually, you're standing in the technical area thinking: ‘It's only a matter of time.’ I just loved seeing them battle and fight and scrap and represent us and the fans. I wouldn't want to be doing that every game, mind!

“Togetherness gets you through. The lads were in the trenches for each other. It reminded me of a Neil Warnock type of performance when he used to be in charge.”

Hamshaw is making the same kind of impact as the wily old 2016 miracle-worker.

Rotherham are in the top half of the table for the first time this season and have yet to concede in open play since his March 30 takeover.

“Yeah, that's another good stat,” said the man who loves a clean sheet. “We've done a lot of work on the defensive structure. The ‘in possession’ stuff still needs a little bit of working on.

“Fundamentally, it's down to the players and their desire to win their duels and get in their headers and tackles and blocks and make sure we keep believing in each other.”

The Millers were on the back foot from Tuesday's first whistle but went in front as Mallik Wilks kept on his feet when two opponents couldn't and played in his teammate.

Nombe still had much to do but, with two touches and one look up, he set his sights and sent a shot scorching beyond Nathan Baxter in the home net.

Soon afterwards, Hakeem Odoffin might have doubled the advantage with a glancing header before the pattern was well and truly set that play-off-chasing Wanderers would be doing the attacking and Rotherham would be responsible for the repelling.

There were near-misses, bad misses, close shaves. On one occasion, the woodwork became the Millers' 12th man.

And, amid all this, was the mighty figure of Cameron Dawson whose shot-stopping ranged from routine to stunning to even more stunning.

‘Miss, miss, miss,’ tweeted the Bolton journalist. I'll go with ‘save, save save,’ as the Rotherham man.

There were 28 Bolton attempts on goal and six of them brought crucial interventions from the magnificent Dawson. About 18 of the other 22 seemed to have been blocked by the almost-as-magnificent Odoffin.

“My keeper was outstanding,” Hamshaw said. “Fair play to him, he's won us the game really. I'm naming an individual but I keep saying it, it's about the group, the staff, the fans. Everyone is in it together. We're trying to implement things, improve things.”

Dawson versus Josh Dacres-Cogley: a fine, back-pedalling tip-over from a header.

Dawson v Collins. A win for the former.

Dawson v Dacres-Cogley, the sequel: more great work from Rotherham's number one.

Dawson v Josh Sheehan: a full-stretch parry around the post. The post v John McAtee: well done, post.

Dawson v George Johnston: another flying stop, this time from a long-range piledriver.

Dawson v Collins 2: Arguably the best save of all.

The Millers, naming only six substitutes because of injuries and illness and going with virtually the same side for the third successive game, were fighting fatigue almost as much as they were fighting Bolton as the game entered its closing stages.

Yet, somehow, they remained a sporadic threat themselves and subs Jordan Hugill, who looks a different player because of the Hamshaw effect, was twice on the wrong end of dubious refereeing decisions just when things were starting to open up for him.

Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher got in on the robbery act, although his adjective related to his team's chance-taking rather than the Millers' smash-and-grab raid.

“Criminal,” he reckoned.

Hamshaw said: “The fact that we've moved into the top half speaks volumes about the group. Results like this give you huge confidence. You feel like you're not going to concede and you know that we've got good players who can hurt the opposition.”

At length, he wandered back to the dressing room to find his balaclava.

His team of heroes had already wonderfully made their case for the defence.

Bolton (3-5-2): Nathan Baxter; Gethin Jones, Chris Forino, George Johnston; Josh Dacres-Cogley (Kyle Dempsey 66), Aaron Morley, Josh Sheehan, George Thomason (Carlos Mendes Gomes 74), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Kion Etete 84); Aaron Collins, John McAtee (Joel Randall 76). Subs not used: Luke Southwood, Alex Murphy, Ricardo Santos.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Jack Holmes (Jordan Hugill 66), Pelly Mpanzu, Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley; Mallik Wilks (Hamish Douglas 69), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson. Goals: Nombe 11 (Rotherham)

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside)

Attendance: 19,218 (318)