Rotherham United prospect Kane Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG Rotherham United prospect Kane Richardson was on the brink of being given his league debut in the win over Peterborough United yesterday, manager Matt Hamshaw has revealed.

The promising midfielder, who doesn't turn 18 until the end of the month, was on the bench for the last-day 2-1 triumph at AESSEAL New York Stadium that saw the Millers finish 13th in League One.

Richardson would have been sent on if Rotherham had managed to score for a third time and give themselves a two-goal cushion.

Only a superb save from Posh goalkeeper Will Blackmore on a Mallik Wilks header midway through the second half prevented the teenager's introduction.

“I was close to putting Kane on,” Hamshaw said. “I probably should have done, really. At 3-1, I could have done. We could have done with Mallik's header going in.”

Richardson is the latest in a line of academy kids to whom the manager – a former youth coach – has given a taste of the senior set-up. Harrison Duncan, James Clarke, Lewis Clarke and Louis Bassett have all been substitutes.

“It's been good to work with all the young lads,” Hamshaw said. “They've all got good attitudes. They all want the best for the club.”

The boss has contract decisions to make now that the season is over and it would be no surprise if Richardson, who has impressed all season in the under-18s sides, is offered a professional deal.

The youngster’s only previous first-team outing came in a 3-1 Vertu Trophy victory against Newcastle United U-21s last October.

Meanwhile, Rotherham's equaliser against Posh is being credited to Sam Nombe even though an initial shot from teammate Louie Sibley had crossed the line.

Sibley's 36th-minute volley crashed down from the underside of the bar and Nombe followed up to head the ball further into the net.

There is no goal-line technology in League One and referee Michael Barlow failed to give a goal until after Nombe's intervention.

“Yeah, it's Sam's goal,” Hamshaw confirmed. “It's tough for Sibs but, hey-ho, Sam gets another one and strikers love scoring goals. It puts him in a good mood all summer!”

It took the striker's tally for the season to 15.