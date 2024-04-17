Head coach Leam Richardson leaves Rotherham United
The 44-year-old had been planning a summer rebuild of the club following relegation from The Championship but that job will now go to someone else.
His assistant, Rob Kelly, has also left the Millers.
Richardson was appointed in December, a month after the sacking of Matt Taylor. He inherited a team in bottom spot and the defeats continued to come during his tenure.
The Millers said in a statement this morning: "Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.
"The search to appoint a new first-team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course."
Richardson was in charge for 24 matches and his record was 18 losses, two wins and four draws.
The Millers have three matches left this season, starting with Saturday's visit of Birmingham City.