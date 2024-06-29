He won't start every game ... but here's why Alex MacDonald is an important signing for Rotherham United
The experienced campaigner was brought to AESSEAL New York Stadium last week by manager Steve Evans, recently returned for a second spell in charge and busy transforming the mood in the Millers camp following last term's relegation.
At the age of 34, MacDonald won't be an ever-present by any means but he has the full trust of the boss who has now signed him at four different clubs.
“There will be certain games where I certainly play him and certain games where I don't,” Evans said.
“The biggest part of his arrival is what he brings on and off the pitch. He's a very positive guy. There was a lot of negativity about last year because of the results.
“I'm trying to fill my dressing room not only with good players but also with positive lads - people who want to work hard and want to play for the badge.”
Evans was manager of Mansfield Town when he signed MacDonald in 2017 and he then gave the winger who can also play in midfield deals at Gillingham in 2020 and Stevenage last season.
The veteran became the ninth of the Millers' ten summer recruits so far when he put his signature on a one-year contract on June 24.
The Warrington-born player began his career with Burnley and his CV in a 500-plus game career includes spells with Burton Albion and Oxford United. He is settled in the north and geography was a factor in his New York move.
He understands what his role with Rotherham entails and that he will spend some of his time on the bench.
“That's how I've been with Alex for the last two or three seasons,” Evans said. “He's played a wonderful part for me. He played in some big, big games for us at Stevenage last season.
“He is a small piece in a beautiful jigsaw here.”
