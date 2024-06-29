Rotherham United summer recruit Alex MacDonald.

THE influence of new boy Alex MacDonald will be felt as much in the dressing room as in the heat of the battle as Rotherham United seek an instant return to the Championship.

The experienced campaigner was brought to AESSEAL New York Stadium last week by manager Steve Evans, recently returned for a second spell in charge and busy transforming the mood in the Millers camp following last term's relegation.

At the age of 34, MacDonald won't be an ever-present by any means but he has the full trust of the boss who has now signed him at four different clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will be certain games where I certainly play him and certain games where I don't,” Evans said.

Rotherham United summer recruit Alex MacDonald.

“The biggest part of his arrival is what he brings on and off the pitch. He's a very positive guy. There was a lot of negativity about last year because of the results.

“I'm trying to fill my dressing room not only with good players but also with positive lads - people who want to work hard and want to play for the badge.”

Evans was manager of Mansfield Town when he signed MacDonald in 2017 and he then gave the winger who can also play in midfield deals at Gillingham in 2020 and Stevenage last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran became the ninth of the Millers' ten summer recruits so far when he put his signature on a one-year contract on June 24.

The Warrington-born player began his career with Burnley and his CV in a 500-plus game career includes spells with Burton Albion and Oxford United. He is settled in the north and geography was a factor in his New York move.

He understands what his role with Rotherham entails and that he will spend some of his time on the bench.

“That's how I've been with Alex for the last two or three seasons,” Evans said. “He's played a wonderful part for me. He played in some big, big games for us at Stevenage last season.