ROTHERHAM United's recent upturn and Sheffield Wednesday's winless start to the season will count for nothing when the teams do battle in tomorrow's South Yorkshire showdown, says Matt Taylor.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers have taken four points from their last two matches while the Owls have yet to record a Championship victory after winning promotion last term.

Rotherham boss Taylor dismissed those stats as his injury-hit team, who were yesterday allowed by the EFL to bring in Daniel Ayala as an emergency signing, go in search of a third successive triumph at Hillsborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think form and position in the league goes out of the window in a game like this," he said. "In a derby of this magnitude, those things are irrelevant. This is a one-off game. We've got to find a way to keep their big crowd quiet."

Supporters will be out in force for the clash which pits bottom club Wednesday against the side two places above them. The Owls have only around 4,000 tickets remaining while the Millers will be backed by a 3,000-plus away following.

Taylor had a good record in derbies in his first year in the Rotherham hot-seat, with his team beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and then holding the Blades to a 0-0 draw in the return fixture at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

This is his first taste of an Owls encounter and he believes he's about to experience the Millers' fiercest rivalry of all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I get that sense, speaking to Rotherham fans," he said. "This is the one our fans talk about a little bit more. It seems to mean a little bit more; more than a match against any other opposition team out there. I think that's a fair comment.

"We don't want that to be a burden in terms of pressure, we want to go there and put on a performance. We'll certainly need our fans. This is a massive game. If we play well we'll give ourselves a fantastic chance."

Wednesday were hit by a blow yesterday when they were placed under a registration embargo over an unpaid HMRC tax bill.