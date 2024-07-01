Have Rotherham United signed the next Ben Pringle? Boss Steve Evans thinks so
Winger Ben Pringle played a huge part in the Millers' rise from League Two to the Championship just over a decade ago and was so deadly in the 2013/14 League One promotion campaign that he was named in the division's PFA Team of the Year.
Evans, who was in charge back then and has just returned for a second stint in the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat, believes Joe Powell could be ‘Prings’ mark two on that same left flank ... only even better.
“He's got a left foot like a wand, a bit like Ben had,” the boss said. “He's quicker and has got more energy than Ben, he gets around the pitch more.”
Evans has made Powell one of his ten signings since last term's Championship relegation as he seeks to lead the club straight back to the second tier.
The Scot has come up against the 25-year-old in the past while in the hot-seats at Gillingham and Stevenage and said: “Joe can be what he wants to be. I've seen him dominate matches from start to finish.
“He's a wonderful player. Anywhere down the left and centrally, if he gets on the ball, he'll pick the pass.”
Powell came through top-flight West Ham United's youth system and then spent four and a half years in League One with Burton before Rotherham came calling.
He hit the target on five occasions for the Brewers last term and the Millers reckon they can get even more out of him in front of goal.
Director of football recruitment Rob Scott said: "His stats were a little bit distorted last year because at Burton he played in a really deep ‘number 6’ role. For me, he's not that.
“He's got the ability - a bit like Prings when he was here - to break forward and whip in crosses or get shots away. Technically, he's very good, as you would expect from someone who has come from a Premier League academy.
“I watched him, first off, when he was at West Ham when he was in the under-23s there and coming through. I think he should get a better return on goals next year if we play him higher up the pitch.”
