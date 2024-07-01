Rotherham United new recruit Joe Powell. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could have a new, improved version of one of their best attackers of modern times in their ranks if one of the summer new boys has the impact manager Steve Evans is expecting.

Winger Ben Pringle played a huge part in the Millers' rise from League Two to the Championship just over a decade ago and was so deadly in the 2013/14 League One promotion campaign that he was named in the division's PFA Team of the Year.

Evans, who was in charge back then and has just returned for a second stint in the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat, believes Joe Powell could be ‘Prings’ mark two on that same left flank ... only even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He's got a left foot like a wand, a bit like Ben had,” the boss said. “He's quicker and has got more energy than Ben, he gets around the pitch more.”

Rotherham United new recruit Joe Powell. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Evans has made Powell one of his ten signings since last term's Championship relegation as he seeks to lead the club straight back to the second tier.

The Scot has come up against the 25-year-old in the past while in the hot-seats at Gillingham and Stevenage and said: “Joe can be what he wants to be. I've seen him dominate matches from start to finish.

“He's a wonderful player. Anywhere down the left and centrally, if he gets on the ball, he'll pick the pass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell came through top-flight West Ham United's youth system and then spent four and a half years in League One with Burton before Rotherham came calling.

He hit the target on five occasions for the Brewers last term and the Millers reckon they can get even more out of him in front of goal.

Director of football recruitment Rob Scott said: "His stats were a little bit distorted last year because at Burton he played in a really deep ‘number 6’ role. For me, he's not that.

“He's got the ability - a bit like Prings when he was here - to break forward and whip in crosses or get shots away. Technically, he's very good, as you would expect from someone who has come from a Premier League academy.