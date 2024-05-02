g

The in-demand goalkeeper is set to leave in the summer and his final match is likely to be Saturday's home 12.30pm kick-off against Cardiff City as the Millers bring their Championship campaign to a close.

The Swedish international, a cult hero after four unforgettable years in South Yorkshire, is paying for the first 600 customers through the door at the Cutlers Arms on Westgate - only a long goal-kick away from New York - to enjoy a pint on him.

It's his way of paying tribute to the army of Millers supporters who have nicknamed him 'The Viking' and helped to make his stay such a memorable one.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The pub will open early, at 9am, for the occasion and each drink will come with a card and special message from the 25-year-old.

The keeper chose the Cutlers as it's the regular haunt of dad Tobias when his father travels over from Sweden to watch him in action.

Johansson Senior is almost as popular as his son and has been known to pull pints behind the bar on matchdays.

A raffle prize of a signed shirt will be on show and supporters will have the chance to buy tickets in aid of Rotherham Hospice.

Whatever the future holds - and everyone is clinging to a sliver of hope that he stays for another year - the bond between player and fans is so strong that it will last forever.

‘This isn't a goodbye, it's a thank you,’ says part of the message.

Or ‘Det här är inte ett adjö, det är ett tack,’ if you like your appreciation in Swedish.

Whatever, get down to the Cutlers and raise your glass to a great man.