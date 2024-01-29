g

With only four days remaining before the 11pm Thursday deadline, the Millers have yet to make any signings and the only incoming so far has been the return of Peter Kioso from his loan spell at Peterborough United.

Richardson inherited a side in bottom spot when he took the reins in December but is adamant AESSEAL New York Stadium remains an attractive destination for potential newcomers despite the nine-point gap to safety and bleak survival prospects.

“I wouldn't look at it in a negative way,” the head coach said. “Rotherham are a fantastic club. I'd like to think they're coached very well, managed very well.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I'd like to think that I and the staff and the players already here can enhance anybody's career whether they are young or old. Coming here would be a positive move regardless of our position.

“We're in a really competitive league. For anyone to come and play 18 or so games and possibly be a part of us staying in the Championship would be a positive for anybody.”

Richardson cites players being away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup tournament as one of the factors behind the slow January market for the Millers and many other clubs.

He says Premier League sides being more reluctant to release youngsters on loan now that they can name nine substitutes is another reason

The boss is still aiming to swell his numbers before this week's February 1 close of play, with an attack-minded player and a centre-half among his targets.

“There are great people within the framework of the squad. We want to add quality to that,” he said.

The team just above Rotherham in the table, Sheffield Wednesday, have done business, as have Huddersfield Town who are just outside the drop zone. Queens Park Rangers, in 22nd spot, have yet to bring in any new blood.

Meanwhile, Richardson has revealed he enjoys a close working relationship with Rob Scott who has been appointed director of football and is also continuing in the head-of-recruitment position he has occupied since April 2019.

“I've known Rob for a number of years,” said Richardson, in charge at Wigan Athletic between 2020 and 2022 before taking a 12-month sabbatical from football and then taking the Millers hot-seat. “He's got the club's best interests at heart, first and foremost.

“We speak often. We're in a transfer window so you'd like to think we'd speak most days!”

The Millers bounced between the second and third tiers for six seasons before managing to avoid relegation last term and Richardson believes Scott's elevation is the right move in the mission to bring more stability to the club's fortunes.

