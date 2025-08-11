Harrison Duncan plays for Rotherham United against Newcastle United Under-21s last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TEENAGE prospect Harrison Duncan is back in Rotherham United's first-team set-up after putting a pre-season hamstring injury behind him.

The Millers have high hopes for 17-year-old centre-half who was added to their youth ranks last season when he spotted playing for non-league side Doncaster City.

He is training with the senior squad at Roundwood and manager Matt Hamshaw, who is short on numbers because so many of his men are in the treatment, isn't ruling out giving him a taste of league action.

However, the boss would prefer to take a more cautious approach with a young talent who doesn't turn 18 until the end of next May.

“It's wait-and-see time, isn't it,” the manager of four months said. “I'm still getting to know him, he's still getting to know me.

“He's a second-year scholar. To rely on him in a League One game ... I'm not saying I won't have to at some point, but you'd like to keep him developing with the group a bit more.”

Duncan was sidelined during pre-season by a hamstring issue and missed Rotherham's boot camp in Portugal.

He is now fit again and was a member of the party that travelled to Stevenage for last Saturday's third-tier clash, although he didn't make the bench and was put through a workout at the side of the pitch before kick-off instead.

“He was in the squad because we had a bit of a late fitness test with Kion (Etete),” Hamshaw said. “Kion reported fit so we were fine. I brought him down as a precaution.”

The defender, who has been a regular scorer for Rotherham's under-18s side at set-pieces, became the club's youngest-ever starter when he was handed a debut in the 3-1 Vertu Trophy win over Newcastle United U-21s last October.

He was 16 years and 130 days old at the time and just missed out on becoming the Millers' youngest-ever player.

That record is still held by Kevin Eley who 72 days past his 16th birthday when he came on as a substitute against Scunthorpe United in May 1984 in the old English Division Three.

Duncan made an appearance in the behind-closed-doors game against Sheffield United last Tuesday that saw Rotherham win 2-0 with goals from Josh Benson and Sean Raggett.

Hamshaw wants to assess the youngster in training as he tests himself against experienced strikers like Jordan Hugill, Sam Nombe, and Etete, although injuries suffered at the weekend by the latter two could see that plan put on hold.

“He'll stay with us and we'll see how he progresses,” the boss said.