Rotherham United youngster Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans is urging Rotherham United to hang on to Harrison Duncan and resist the temptation to cash in on their teenage prospect.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss promoted the 16-year-old to the first-team bench for yesterday's League One home draw with Exeter City and told the Advertiser that there had been “huge interest” in the youngster whom the Millers plucked from non-league football last summer.

He hinted that the centre-half, an unused substitute against the Grecians, could see third-tier action before the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harrison has been outstanding when he's been up with us at Roundwood in training,” Evans said. “The senior lads played against the youth team on Monday in a practice game and Harrison stood out.

Rotherham United youngster Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I had a good chat with the head of our youth system (Richard Hairyes) who said there's been huge interest in him.”

The decision to develop or sell Duncan rests “100 per cent” with chairman Tony Stewart and the board, says Evans who would be delighted to see the defender remain at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I would recommend that we keep him,” the manager said. “I think he's going to be a really good player. I know that the club had two offers for him a number of months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chairman said: ‘No. If we want to keep our young talent, we'll try our best to do that.’ It never got to a level where it was more sensible to take those funds and help the academy. Our academy chief endorsed that.

“I stood with Richard at the practice game. There were two or three good kids, but Harrison stood out. He's not 17 until the end of May. He's got a good future.”

Duncan was playing in the Central Midlands Alliance League – the 11th tier of English football – for Doncaster City, who were formed by Scottish agent Willie McKay in 2022, when he was spotted by the Millers.

A regular starter for the youth team, he made his senior Rotherham debut in the Vertu Trophy against Newcastle United Under-21s in October and Evans considers him ready for the next rung on the ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'd love to get Harrison on the pitch in some competitive League One games,” the boss said.

“We must not stop the pathway for any of our youth players if they're good enough. We need to be stepping them up.

“The younger lads who've been here longer and are a little bit older ... if they're not going to help us in the short, medium or long term, we'll move them on in the summer.”