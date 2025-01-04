Sam Nombe on the ball for Rotherham United in the first half at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United stretched their unbeaten run to three matches as they took a share of the spoils in the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Millers worked hard to hold their play-off-chasing opponents and moved up a place in the League One standings to 16th.

They had chances to score after the break but were indebted to Dillon Phillips for several first-half saves and a draw was a fair result.

The home side were forced into a formation change as early as the fourth minute, switching from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 when centre-half Nigel Lonwijk had to go off injured.

Ben Wiles shot well wide for Town and Sam Nombe was equally wayward for the Millers in the early stages.

Little else was happening in a scrappy encounter and the 20-minute mark passed with neither goalkeeper having been called into action.

Huddersfield went into the clash fourth in the table and unbeaten in their last 13 league games but the Millers were coping comfortably and looking to hit the Terriers on the break.

The first saves came from Dillon Phillips in the 25th minute when he got down sharply to push away a Josh Koroma curler and, seconds later, had a much easier task in holding on to Callum Marshall's tame effort.

With Town enjoying their best spell, Herbie Kane volleyed over the bar from 20 yards and Phillips parried a snap-shot from Wiles.

At the other end, Rotherham had their first attempt on target, Reece James' header from Joe Rafferty's cross being comfortably dealt with by Jacob Chapman, before they twice went close to falling behind.

It needed a fine stop from Phillips to prevent Marshall's shot finding the bottom corner and then Shaun McWilliams superbly cleared off the line when Michal Helik's header from Wiles' corner seemed certain to go in.

The visitors were relieved to hear the half-time whistle and head back to the dressing room to regroup.

Manager Steve Evans had selected the same side that started the New Year's Day win at Lincoln City, which meant another run-out for Cameron Humphreys as a defensive midfielder.

There were changes on the bench where Liam Kelly and Ciaran McGuckin were named in place of Jamie McCart, who was sold to Hearts on the eve of the match, and Jack Holmes.

Huddersfield had two Millers old boys in their squad: Wiles and former loanee Koroma.

Rotherham began brightly after the restart and Town keeper Chapman hurt himself in the act of denying Mallik Wilks an opener.

The Millers maintained the pressure and, on the hour mark, Wilks broke clear and was foiled for a second time by Chapman.

Wiles was booked for trying to win a penalty with a dive before last-ditch defending from Rafferty kept out Koroma in a see-sawing second period.

Substitute Cohen Bramall came on to stretch Huddersfield with his pace and there was a 100th Rotherham appearance for fellow sub Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Town were reduced to ten men on 82 minutes when new signing Ruben Roosken saw red for a high challenge on Humphreys only minutes into his debut.

Neither side fashioned another clear-cut chance, leaving the Millers the happier of the two sides at the final whistle.

Huddersfield (3-5-2): Jacob Chapman; Tom Lees (Matty Pearson 64), Michal Helik, Nigel Lonwijk (Ollie Turton 4); Brodie Spencer, Joe Hodge (Antony Evans 64), Ben Wiles, Herbie Kane, Josh Koroma (Ruben Roosken 73); Callum Marshall, Bojan Radulovic. Subs not used: Chris Maxwell, Jonathan Hogg, Freddie Ladapo.

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald (Cohen Bramall 58), Shaun McWilliams (Andre Green 86), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Jonson Clarke-Harris 78), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jordan Hugill, Ciaran McGuckin.

Referee: Alex Chilowicz