ROTHERHAM United made Leam Richardson's Christmas a merry one as they gave him his first win in the hot-seat in the Boxing Day clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The head coach was taking charge of the Millers for the fourth match and victory brought him his first points since his December 11 appointment.

A second-half goal from Cohen Bramall was enough to see his team home.

The wing-back looked to be trying to cross the ball when it flew into the net from the left flank but no Millers supporter cared how it crossed the line just as long as it did, with the need for results so acute.

Dexter Lembikisa tries to make ground for Rotherham United against Middlesbrough in the first half of the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Championship's bottom club closed the gap between themselves and safety from nine points to eight ahead of the evening fixtures.

A cagey start had brought no chances until Viktor Johansson had to look sharp to tip over a fierce edge-of-the-area strike from Sam Greenwood in the 19th minute.

The same player should have opened the scoring nine minutes later but smacked the bar nine with an effort from inside the box.

Middlesbrough had three New York old boys in their ranks, with Dan Barlaser and former loanee Dael Fry in the starting line-up and Matt Crooks taking a place on the bench.

The Millers - hit, as ever, by injuries - were unchanged from the side that had lost at leaders Leicester three days ago and were able to add Cafu, fit again, after hamstring trouble, to their substitutes

They were still so short on numbers, however, that two replacement spots went unfilled.

Barlaser asked questions early on with the range of passing so familiar to Millers followers as the visitors dominated possession.

The match was billed as a sell-out yet there were plenty of empty red seats dotted around the home sections of New York.

Those who were in attendance began to show their frustration as the home side continued to defend solidly but, until the last few minutes before the interval, failed to muster any attacking threat.

Boro's last visit to S60 had brought great scenes at New York as Rotherham pulled off a May 1 win to secure their second-tier survival last term under previous boss Matt Taylor.

Richardson was hoping that that result might stir something this afternoon but a first half without an effort of target from his men suggested it hadn't so far.

After the restart, Rotherham were much better for a spell as they finally began to get at Boro, although opposition keeper Tom Glover remained untested.

The visitors began to take control again and on 62 minutes there was a huge let-off for the Millers when Sam Silvera broke free only to drill a low shot wide.

There was more New York relief moments later when Alex Bangura tumbled in the area and referee Andrew Kitchen waved away raucous appeals for a penalty.

Soon afterwards, Seb Revan spread himself superbly on the line to keep out Greenwood's goalbound shot.

Against the run of play, Rotherham found themselves in front in the 71st minute when Bramall's delivery left Glover helpless and nestled in the roof of the net.

The woodwork saved the Millers again when Riley McGree's shot came back off the post as the clock began to tick down.

Some brilliant last-ditch defending, with Hakeem Odoffin to the fore, kept Boro at bay and protected the Millers' lead.

It was only a third triumph of the campaign and the first one since late October.

At the final whistle, the spirit was more than festive on a rare second-tier day to savour.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison, Seb Revan; Dexter Lembikisa (Arvin Appiah 66), Jamie Lindsay (Sam Clucas 83), Ollie Rathbone, Christ Tiehi, Cohen Bramall; Sam Nombe (Tom Eaves 66), Jordan Hugill (Cafu 90+2). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Georgie Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.

Boro (4-2-3-1): Tom Glover; Anfernee Dijksteel (Josh Coburn 77), Dael Fry, Matt Clarke, Alex Bangura (Lukas Engel 77); Dan Barlaser, Jonny Howson (Matt Crooks 90+1); Isaiah Jones, Morgan Rogers, Sam Greenwood (Riley McGree 70); Sam Silvera (Calum Kavanagh 90+1). Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Rav van den Berg, Alex Gilbert, AJ Bridge.

Goals: Bramall 71 (Rotherham).

Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).