Rotherham United frontman Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Matt Hamshaw will be turning his phone off for the rest of summer transfer window in order to keep two-goal match-winner Sam Nombe at the club.

The striker's first-half double helped the Millers to a 2-1 opening-day victory over Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

The 26-year-old, who bagged 15 goals last term, has two years left on the contract he signed in 2023 when he became the club's first seven-figure signing and his boss is determined to hang on to him.

“He's excellent, it's really important we keep hold of him this season,” said Hamshaw after watching his side survive a second-half Vale fightback to secure a narrow triumph.

“I know he's got two years left. I'll be turning my phone off all this month because he's not going anywhere.”

Nombe's double put the home team in a commanding position with 29 minutes on the clock and it improved even further when Jaheim Headley saw red for a rash tackle on the hitman.

However, three changes at half-time by Vale boss Darren Moore changed the contest and, with the Millers sitting back and losing their urgency, Connor Hall's strike on the hour reduced the arrears.

Zak Jules was then sent off for Rotherham and they were hanging on at the end as Lorent Tolaj hit the post for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

“I've said all summer that we're going to see a bit of a roller coaster and that game kind of summed that up,” Hamshaw said. “I thought we should have managed the game much better in the second half. We got caught in a not-knowing-what-to-do scenario.

“However, the lads stuck to the task and defended resolutely. A lot of balls were coming into the box and I thought we stood up to it.

“If I'm being brutally honest, I thought a second goal was coming for them towards the end. A lot of our game-management stuff wasn't amazing.

“So there's loads and loads to improve upon. But the main thing is, we've got three points.”

Vale, back in the third tier after winning promotion from League Two last season, left New York feeling frustrated.

Boss Darren Moore said: “I thought the first half was not us. I thought we were hesitant and static. We were reactive instead of being proactive.

“Then, of course, we make our own problems by getting the red card. Some may say it was harsh, but I think we gave the referee a decision to make and he made one that didn't go in our favour.

“In the second half, and I speak on behalf of all of us here, that is what we want to see. That's what Port Vale are built on and what's brought us success.

“With another five minutes, we would probably have got an equaliser.”