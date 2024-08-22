Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HAKEEM Odoffin says he feels “happy” at the prospect of Rotherham United offering him the chance to extend his three-year stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The midfielder, who can also play as a centre-half, stopped short of saying his future would be with the Millers but is ready to listen to what the club have to stay.

Rotherham plan to put a contract offer on the table once the summer transfer closes on August 30 and manager Steve Evans has emphasised how big an admirer he is of the 26-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odoffin told the Advertiser: “I've always said that I'm happy whenever I feel welcomed. It's good when you feel someone wants you.

Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I'm looking forward to seeing what happens. My main focus is always on Saturday, Tuesday and the games.”

When asked if he could see himself staying if the terms were right, he replied: “I'm just waiting. Whatever happens, happens. I'm just focused on the games.”

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in 2021, won promotion and Papa Johns Trophy silverware as a bit-part player in his first season and then was a major figure in Championship survival the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term, he was one of the Millers' best performers as they slid back to League One.

Rotherham were also going to offer Ollie Rathbone a fresh deal but the 27-year-old chose to move on and earlier this month joined Wrexham

The Millers are hoping for a different outcome with Odoffin who has entered the last year of his contract and is closing in on 100 games for the club.

Evans said: “We'll go through the window and then (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas will speak with Haks and the guys who look after him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a kid who wants to play here, wants to stay here. He's never intimated anything else to me. Ollie did. Very early after my arrival he said he wanted to move on. Haks has only ever said: ‘I want to be at Rotherham United.’

“Let's get the transfer window done, let the club, via Paul and (finance director) Karen (Thomas) have a hard look at the numbers and see where we are and what we can do.

“He's certainly a player I would like to keep around.”