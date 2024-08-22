Hakeem Odoffin's 'wait and see' over new Rotherham United deal
The midfielder, who can also play as a centre-half, stopped short of saying his future would be with the Millers but is ready to listen to what the club have to stay.
Rotherham plan to put a contract offer on the table once the summer transfer closes on August 30 and manager Steve Evans has emphasised how big an admirer he is of the 26-year-old.
Odoffin told the Advertiser: “I've always said that I'm happy whenever I feel welcomed. It's good when you feel someone wants you.
“I'm looking forward to seeing what happens. My main focus is always on Saturday, Tuesday and the games.”
When asked if he could see himself staying if the terms were right, he replied: “I'm just waiting. Whatever happens, happens. I'm just focused on the games.”
The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in 2021, won promotion and Papa Johns Trophy silverware as a bit-part player in his first season and then was a major figure in Championship survival the following year.
Last term, he was one of the Millers' best performers as they slid back to League One.
Rotherham were also going to offer Ollie Rathbone a fresh deal but the 27-year-old chose to move on and earlier this month joined Wrexham
The Millers are hoping for a different outcome with Odoffin who has entered the last year of his contract and is closing in on 100 games for the club.
Evans said: “We'll go through the window and then (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas will speak with Haks and the guys who look after him.
“He's a kid who wants to play here, wants to stay here. He's never intimated anything else to me. Ollie did. Very early after my arrival he said he wanted to move on. Haks has only ever said: ‘I want to be at Rotherham United.’
“Let's get the transfer window done, let the club, via Paul and (finance director) Karen (Thomas) have a hard look at the numbers and see where we are and what we can do.
“He's certainly a player I would like to keep around.”