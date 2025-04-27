Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HAKEEM Odoffin has opened up on his contract situation at Rotherham United and delivered news that Millers fans will be delighted to hear.

The 27-year-old has spent most of the season deflecting questions about his future and refusing to comment on whether he'd like to extend his four-year stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

There has been an encouraging change in that outlook after Matt Hamshaw succeeded Steve Evans as boss at the end of last month and the player has now revealed that he is "receptive" to the idea of signing a new deal.

Earlier this week, an offer was made by the Millers to the midfielder/centre-half whose present terms are due to expire at the close of the League One campaign.

Speaking a few days before that development, Odoffin said: “The manager has been really good with me and allowed me to just focus on the games, which I appreciate.

“Since he came in, I've loved every second of it. When those conversations do take place I'm sure they will be good ones. I'm receptive and open to anything.”

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster moved south of the border from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in the summer of 2021 when the Millers, then managed by Paul Warne, paid a fee for his services.

He overcame a difficult first year to become a key man and a crowd favourite. He has been Rotherham's stand-out performer this term and has a third-tier promotion, a Championship survival and EFL Trophy silverware on his CV.

“I've loved my time here – ups and downs,” said the man who has made nearly 140 Millers appearances. “There have been so many positives.

“All of the downs and all of the ups make everything worth it in the end, the people I've met and the relationships I've created make it worth it.”

Returning to the subject of contract negotiations, he added: “If the discussions are positive and we come to something that both the club and myself feel comfortable with then we're in a good place.”

With Odoffin due to become a free agent in the summer and available without a fee being involved, he won't be without interest from elsewhere.

Two of his years with Rotherham have been spent in the Championship and it's possible he will have suitors in the second tier.

When asked if an approach from that level would be hard to turn down, he replied: “It's hard to say. It's not really for me, as a player, to be talking about any other offers or clubs.

“I wouldn't really be open to looking at any of that (at the moment) because I feel it would distract me from where I am and what I'm doing now.

“All of my focus and concentration has been only on Rotherham. During the season, it would be disrespectful on my behalf to be focusing on anything else.”