HAKEEM Odoffin is taking to his new role so well that he's already won two man-of-the-match awards.

Versatile Rotherham United player Hakeem Odoffin scores against Blackburn Rovers earlier in the season. Picture Jim Brailsford

With injuries hitting Rotherham United's rearguard, the midfielder has been pressed into service as a centre-back and could be given more game-time there when the Millers head south for a Championship clash at Watford on Saturday.

Odoffin was voted star man in the home draws with Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town following his exploits in the heart of the defence and wouldn't mind a longer stint in the position.

“I'm fine with playing anywhere,” he said. “I'm comfortable at centre-half.

“If I have to play there I'm more than happy to do that. All I want to do is put in performances that help the team.”

The 25-year-old offers a real goal threat in midfield but feels suited to duties at the other end of the pitch, having proven himself as a backline operator during his time at Hamilton Academical.

“Defending comes naturally to me,” he said. “If the ball is there to be won I'm going to try to win it.

“If I can put my body on the line to save a goal, fantastic. I thrive in that environment.”

The return to fitness of Jamie Lindsay increases Rotherham's midfield options which means there is more chance of Odoffin continuing to be used at the back.

Against QPR, the player with two goals to his name already this season as a midfielder went forward and almost scored from a corner, powering a header against the woodwork.