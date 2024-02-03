Millwall v RUFC 20.09.2023

The Championship's bottom-placed club were up against opposition in Southampton who were in the top flight last season and, in the midst of history-making run, look a good bet to make an instant return there.

The Millers have been harder to beat since the appointment of new head coach Leam Richardson in December but had no answer against the division's best passing side and the contest was over by the interval.

Two first-half goals sealed Rotherham's fate and the gap to safety has stretched to 12 points.

Peter Kioso in first-half action for Rotherham United against Southampton. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Saints, who moved up into an automatic-promotion slot, and their sold-out following certainly enjoyed their first-ever trip to New York.

The home fans had belted out a Millers song to the tune of Bachelor Boy just before kick-off but they had nothing to sign about four minutes later as the visitors took an early lead.

Seb Revan's header out from a corner was weak, unlike the one from Jan Bednarek as he despatched the ball into the net right in front of the travelling fans.

Southampton were enjoying most of the possession but it was Richardson's men who were next to threaten as Peter Kioso crossed from the right and Jordan Hugill clipped a first-time effort over the bar.

Soon afterwards, the woodwork came to Rotherham's rescue as the home side gave the ball away and Ryan Fraser whipped in a 20-yarder that beat Viktor Johansson but not the post.

There was no lack of effort from the Millers but they were up against a team now on a club-record 23-match unbeaten sequence and the gulf in ability and resources was evident.

Johansson saved sharply following Stuart Armstrong being sprung clear but was powerless in the 38th minute when Fraser made a lightning break, after Hugill has shed possession, and teed up Adam Armstrong with a clever back-heel.

Superb reactions saw the goalkeeper palm away Will Smallbone's shot as Southampton turned up the pressure, although the final action of the first half came at the other end as Revan jinked his way into the box and tested Gain Bazunu with a low effort.

All three of Rotherham's deadline-day signings, striker Charlie Wyke, wing-back Femi Seriki and midfielder Andy Rinomhota, were on the bench after just a day's training with their new side.

Also among the subs was centre-half Cameron Humphreys, making his long-awaited return after being out for more than months because of hamstring surgery.

Wing-back Cohen Bramall missed out after picking up an ankle injury in the Millers' last outing, the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on January 20.

That meant a first start for Kioso since his January recall from Peterborough United.

Sam Clucas volleyed wide from distance as the Millers began the second period much better than they had the first.

However, it needed another Johansson intervention to deny Adam Armstrong a second goal as the contest slipped past the hour mark.

Rotherham gave a better account of themselves as the game wore on and the visitors' dominance ebbed, and Ollie Rathbone brought a late stop from Bazunu, but they never looked like forcing their way back into contention.

The distance between them and survival grew ever longer on a sobering day in a sobering season.

Rotherham (3-5-1-1): Viktor Johansson; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier; Peter Kioso ( Arvin Appiah 84), Jamie Lindsay (Ollie Rathbone 62), Christ Tiehi, Sam Clucas, Seb Revan (Femi Seriki 74); Cafu (Tom Eaves 88); Jordan Hugill (Sam Nombe 62). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Humphreys, Andy Rinomhota, Charlie Wyke.

Southampton (4-3-3): Gavin Bazunu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Manning; Flynn Downes (Joe Rothwell 74), Stuart Armstrong (Shea Charles 89), Will Smallbone; Adam Armstrong, Che Adams (Sekou Mara 81), Ryan Fraser (David Brooks 74). Subs not used: Joe Lumley, Jack Stephens, Sam Edozie, Jayden Meghoma, Tyler Dibling.

Goals: Bednarek 4, Adam Armstrong 38 (Southampton).

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill (Middlesex).