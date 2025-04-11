Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ANDRE Green’s latest setback may signal the end of the attacker’s injury-plagued two-season spell at Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old made his comeback in December following more than a year out with a ruptured Achilles tendon but has been sidelined again for the last month.

Manager Matt Hamshaw has revealed that the player won't be available again in the present campaign as he receives treatment on an issue around the area of his previous problem.

“Andre is out,” the boss said. “I'll be speaking to the physios but he will definitely not be coming back this season.”

Green's contract expires in the summer and the former Aston Villa youngster may not be offered a new deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He had an injection in his bid to alleviate his latest issue but a date with a specialist has confirmed that the player has no chance of returning during the League One run-in.

Green was signed in 2023 during Matt Taylor's managerial reign and made only ten appearances before damaging his Achilles in training and requiring surgery.

The forward came back 14 months later and had made 16 appearances this term, scoring three goals, before misfortune struck again.

Hamshaw was already without centre-half Sean Raggett and midfielder Alex MacDonald for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign and it's also doubtful that centre-back Zak Jules and midfield man Shaun McWilliams will feature in any of the last five games.

Sickness is also hitting the Millers camp and there are doubts over midfielder Liam Kelly and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris for tomorrow's trip to high-flying Stockport County.

The pair didn't make the travelling party for Tuesday night's 1-0 triumph at Bolton Wanderers because they were ill and a decision has yet to be made about their involvement this weekend.

“There are still question marks over them,” Hamshaw said yesterday afternoon. “It will be a late check on them to see if we can go with them. If we can't, we can't. I won't risk players if they're not 100 per cent.”

The victory over Bolton made it three wins in three matches for the new boss and he gave a debut off the bench to 19-year-old centre-half Hamish Douglas in midfield at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The teenager was part of a youthful set of substitutes that also included academy kids Harrison Duncan and Kane Richardson and Hamshaw is prepared to place his faith in youth again at Stockport if necessary.

“The other night, we brought on Hamish and had other young players on the bench,” the manager said.

“They're more than adequate to come on and do a job for us. We put full trust in them. Whoever is in that 18-man squad will be well up for it.”

Rotherham head to fourth-placed Stockport in 12th spot after their recent nine-point haul.